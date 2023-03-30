The assisted living facility in Maple Plain has recently been awarded the 2023 Pinnacle Customer Experience award in the categories of Skilled Nursing for Cleanliness, Recommend to Others and Activities.
“I am thrilled that the Haven Homes team is being recognized for the extraordinary care they provide our residents every day,” said Aubrey Foss, Regional Director of Operations. “Haven Homes is not only providing an essential healthcare service, but is truly home to each resident. This award recognizes that we have created a place where residents feel at home and are proud to be a part of our family.”
Haven Homes satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15 percent of the nation across a 12-month average and has received the 2023 Pinnacle Customer Experience Award.
Throughout 2022, Haven Homes, residents, and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews where they answered open-ended questions and rated Haven Homes in multiple categories.
Pinnacle Quality Insight, is a customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in senior care and senior living, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year, working with over 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
Haven Homes is a Cassia community, with a mission to foster fullness of life for older adults in the spirit of Christ’s love. Cassia provides independent and assisted living communities, memory care, skilled nursing care centers, short-term rehabilitation centers, adult day programs and a variety of community-based services for older adults across five states.
