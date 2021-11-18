Haven Homes Senior Health and Living campus in Maple Plain was honored with an award for Distinctive Properties in Minnesota in the Senior Living category by the NAIOP Minnesota Chapter.
Each year, the NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association of Minnesota, Awards of Excellence recognizes exceptional commercial buildings after an evaluation of project development, sustainability, architecture, design and other factors. Projects are reviewed by a panel of judges who tour each project in a given category and rate them on site development, architectural integrity, interior design, integration into the community, market feasibility, unique challenges and LEED certification or sustainable attributes.
Haven Homes Senior Health and Living campus is owned by Cassia and was built with the following partners: General Contractor - Anderson Companies; Architect and Interior Designer - Pope Architects; Furniture - Banko Design; Structural - Sandman Structural Engineers; Food Service - R.L. Mather; Design Mech D/B - J-Berd Mechanical Contractors; Elec D/B: Berd Electric; Landscape - Water in Motion; Low Voltage - Collins Electrical Construction; and Civil: Otto Associates.
In 2018, Augustana Care and Elim Care joined together to form Cassia, which developed the new Haven Homes community in Maple Plain. The building replaced a care center that opened in 1966.
Construction occurred during the heart of the pandemic in 2020.
Maple Plain’s agricultural roots are plainly visible in the Haven Homes design, which features a modern farmhouse aesthetic. The community has bright white walls contrasted with dark window frames, dark lighting fixtures, and spots of bright colors.
Haven Homes Senior Health and Living now offers a community that has been designed to anticipate the needs of older adults with a range of living options. including independent and assisted living, adult day services, memory care, skilled care, and rehabilitation. Additionally, the location connects easily with nature, local stores and transportation.
“The design of Haven Homes was heavily influenced by its context and community roots, and Cassia’s desire to create a home that is comfortable, uplifting and promotes quality of life for residents. NAIOP celebrates the true value of collaboration and teamwork, as we worked together to shape and fulfill the vision for Haven Homes,” says Pope Architects’ Christine Soma, AIA.
Maple Plain mayor Julie Maas-Kusske commented “People need a community that meets their needs for care—including rehabilitation and memory care.”
