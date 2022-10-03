The Harrisons Bay Association (HBA), a non-profit citizens’ organization dedicated to improving the water quality, usability, and preservation of this and other western Lake Minnetonka bays, is hosting its Fall Oktoberfest-themed FUNdraiser on Monday, Oct. 3, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Back Channel Brewery in Spring Park.
HBA invites all to join in for some German food, games, live entertainment, silent auction, educational speaker, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Harrisons Bay Conservation Fund.
Harrisons Bay is deemed “Impaired” by Minnesota Pollution Control agency. The Association’s initiatives include improve water quality, address the invasive carp population, manage invasive vegetation, educate the community, partner with state and local agencies to reduce storm water pollutants, and foster community and fellowship.
The first-year efforts saw dramatic reductions in invasive non-native weeds that in recent years had formed vast mats that impeded the use of many areas of the bay. Even better, native lily pads and other plants returned, creating a better environment for native fish. The association wishes to thank all who have been a part of this ongoing success story to date.
The evening will include a live auction. Up for bid is a 4-night Big Sky vacation home, a private seaplane tour of Lake Minnetonka’s Fall colors (taking-off and landing on Harrisons’ Bay, and private eFoil lesson (self-propelled electric surfboard). In addition, more than 40 items will be available in the silent auction.
Live music and MC by Greg Sletten, and guest speaker, Przemek Bajer, PhD, from Carp Solutions will educate on invasive carp management.
Pre-sale tickets for dinner are available through noon, Monday, Oct. 3, online for $15 individuals ($50 families), or $20 ($60 families) at the door. Tickets and more information can be found at www.HarrisonsBay.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.