The Harrisons Bay Association (HBA), a non-profit citizens’ organization dedicated to improving the water quality, usability, and preservation of this and other western Lake Minnetonka bays, is hosting its Fall Oktoberfest-themed FUNdraiser on Monday, Oct. 3, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Back Channel Brewery in Spring Park.

HBA invites all to join in for some German food, games, live entertainment, silent auction, educational speaker, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Harrisons Bay Conservation Fund.

