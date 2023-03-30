This spring the city of Mound is teaming up with the Harrisons Bay Association and Bolton and Menk to offer rain barrels for sale.

These rain barrels are made of recycled milk bottles and provide the following benefits: reduce the amount of stormwater run-off into our lake which carries pollutants, provide an estimated 1,400 gallons of rainwater for use in gardening, better natural water for your plants, and saves on our precious water resources.

