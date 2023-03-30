This spring the city of Mound is teaming up with the Harrisons Bay Association and Bolton and Menk to offer rain barrels for sale.
These rain barrels are made of recycled milk bottles and provide the following benefits: reduce the amount of stormwater run-off into our lake which carries pollutants, provide an estimated 1,400 gallons of rainwater for use in gardening, better natural water for your plants, and saves on our precious water resources.
Supplies of rain barrels are limited. The cost of the rain barrels is estimated at $100. All orders will receive a $10 discount from Bolton and Menk and residents of Mound will receive another $20 discount. That will bring the total to around $70 per rain barrel. Place the barrel in your shopping cart and then put the promo code MOUND in the box below total for the $30 discount.
Along with distributing these rain barrels, an educational event will be held at Veteran’s Memorial Park (next to Parking Ramp) on Saturday, June 3 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., where there will be a demonstration rain barrel so you can see how to install and information on how to maintain it. Learn how to landscape your yard to keep polluted run-off out of the creeks and lakes.
Non-Mound residents can also purchase the rain barrels. Use the promo code HARRISONS for a $10 discount.
