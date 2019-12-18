Mound put the stamp on its latest vision for transforming a portion of the Harbor District when it finalized Nov. 26 its request to developers for building out roughly 2.4 acres of downtown lakeshore property that has lain dormant for nearly 15 years.
Those 15 years saw the rise and fall of Mound Harbor Renaissance, the last large-scale proposal for the area that went bankrupt with the 2008 recession, and the emergence of new value given it by residents who have enjoyed its open greenscape and the docks at Lost Lake.
Lessons learned from previous development in the district and in Mound’s downtown, including the Commerce Place and Mound Marketplace shopping centers contributed to the city’s rework of the area, said Mound city manager Eric Hoversten, who gave a presentation detailing the new terms to city council Nov. 26.
That request, finalized Nov. 26 and released to developers Dec. 2 in a standard Request for Qualification and Interest (RFQ/I) is “not so much to tell people what we’re looking to have built, but to demonstrate perhaps how we want what’s built to interact with the spaces around it,” said Hoversten.
Previous requests made by the city had been more restrictive in the type of development being solicited for the district.
“We’ve taken a step back from that and refocused on the performance factors for that area instead of the format of the project itself,” said Hoversten.
The last agreement made by the city for this area was for a 21-unit townhome development, but the developer ultimately withdrew from that agreement earlier this year.
Language in the city’s most recent request still clearly favors a concept of medium-density, high-end residential in the area but this time leaves open the option of limited commercial development.
But the task ahead is what it has always been: maximize the market value of 2.35 acres on Lost Lake.
It’s a fine line, said Hoversten, to encourage new development while signaling to existing enterprises that they’re valued, and Hoversten emphasized that the value of the property would best be maximized by a development that accentuates existing businesses in the nearby Commerce and Shoreline corridors and that maintains the recreational atmosphere that has bloomed in the Harbor District over its many years of inactivity.
It’s what Hoversten called the “perched value” of the land – the symbiotic relationship of business, housing and recreation that builds market value organically. For the city, that means housing, preferably high-end, multi-family housing.
The Harbor District has been the site for popular community events like the Dog Days of Mound and the city’s annual Tree Lighting ceremony.
“We’ve learned value in this space while we wait for development to happen,” said Hoversten, who emphasized that any new development should have a synergistic effect on the spaces nearby.
The lands adjacent to those acres under consideration will remain publicly accessible, and the concept plan still shows greenspace just to the east.
The city is asking developers to respond to the RFQ/I by Jan. 29, with a final selection to be made by the end of February and an earliest closing date set for sometime in June, a tight window but one that already a handful of developers have urged so as to have a “longshot” chance of inclusion in the spring 2021 Parade of Homes, said Hoversten.
Part of any future agreement would be dibs on several of the docks on Lost Lake. The RFQ/I reads that future tenants would have the first right of use for 20 of the city-owned docks at the pier, a perk that was also part of the Lost Lake Villas agreement.
Performance factors stemming from a 2013 market analysis and revisited while the city made adjustments to Comprehensive Plan this year showed a steady march away from commercial, and particularly non-service retail, as a viable use for the district due to the impact of e-commerce. That trend was matched by a growing need for housing in the area as the economy bounced back from the recession.
Language in the RFQ/I makes clear the city’s preference for residential-only development in the area, but Hoversten emphasized that the city hasn’t locked anyone out and that if a developer can make a strong case for limited commercial, that option was still on the table.
“We are being cautionary in our discussion up front that says if you want to put commercial in this thing, you better be able to tell us how you’re going to fill it because we’re not building another vacant place in Mound,” said Hoversten.
Two vacancies of at least four years in Mound Marketplace describe the occupancy distress in that section of downtown Mound; a three-year vacancy will shortly be filled when US Bank moves in, and WakeUp fit filled yet another vacancy, that one on Wilshire, in October.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.