Although many people often associate homelessness with big cities, there are plenty of people living without stable housing in the suburbs, although oftentimes they are more invisible. Recently, Western Communities Action Network (WeCAN) recognized an uptick in the number of people experiencing homelessness in Mound and decided to start a larger conversation.
WeCAN is a community nonprofit that serves individuals and families in need in Western Hennepin County. Its mission is to empower and equip individuals and families to reach stability and self-sufficiency by offering emergency assistance, family programs, food support and employment programs.
There are many reasons why people become homeless including losing their job, mental illnesses, substance abuse disorders, chronic health conditions, and other factors, says Susann Zeug-Hoese, llient services manager at WeCAN, Furthermore, being homeless does not necessarily mean that a person is sleeping on the street. Individuals experiencing homelessness may sleep in their car or “couch surf.”
“It may come as a surprise to many in our community that some among us experience homelessness right here in the midst of ‘the Lake Minnetonka life,’ but our community is not immune,” said Mound Mayor Ray Salazar.
According to Minnesota Compass, a statewide resource for community data, 38.5 percent of the Mound population earns less than $75,000 a year. Of that number, 18.5 perent of the city population earns less than $35,000 a year.
And it’s not just a question of not having a roof over one’s head—cost-burdened households are also a concern. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) defines cost-burdened families as those “who pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing” and “may have difficulty affording necessities such as food, clothing, transportation, and medical care.”
In Mound, 463 of 1,143 total rental households are considered cost-burdened, as well as 615 owner households. While Mound does have three low-income housing apartment complexes, instances of homelessness present a challenge for the community as the closest adult shelter is in Minneapolis.
Currently, WeCAN is alerted to cases of homelessness in several different ways, either through the school district, the police, the Westonka Food Shelf or the individuals themselves. Individuals experiencing homelessness are then connected with WeCAN staff to discuss their situation and needs. WeCAN also provides support to those who may be facing an impending housing crisis. In order to qualify for WeCAN services, a family of four has to be at less than 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guideline, meaning they earn $53,000 a year or less.
Last month, Mayor Salazar, several city staff members, Orono Police, WeCAN staff, the Westonka Food Shelf, and local churches met at City Hall at the request of WECAN to discuss how existing resources could be brought together more effectively to respond to the several current and future cases of homelessness in the community.
The various stakeholders who participated in the meeting agreed to two actions. One, they resolved to create an informal communication structure to funnel information about current and future occurrences of homelessness to the local organizations that provide short-term assistance, like WeCAN. This is particularly important as winter weather conditions make being without shelter an emergency crisis for those affected. Community members can help by continuing the great support provided to WECAN and the Westonka Food Shelf who bear the brunt of responding to these needs on a case-by-case basis.
In addition, the meeting participants all agreed to press the local commissioners at Hennepin County for additional and in-person case management resources to be made available to address the longer term needs and issues that WECAN and the Food Shelf are not organized or equipped to deal with. In the past, WeCAN had an intake caseworker from Hennepin County come on-site several days a month, but that position became remote due to the pandemic.
Zeug-Hoese also explained that the meeting was a launchpad for further conversations and the group plans to meet again in the next few months.
“If even one person in our community is unhoused, that’s too many,” said Zeug-Hoese. “Our goal is to figure out a way to help them in a way that they feel most comfortable.”
