Long Lake mayor Charlie Miner presided over the official groundbreaking ceremony of Zvago Long Lake on Thusday, June 16 at the construction site along with many of the future Zvago owners and key stakeholders that all helped make this development possible.
Zvago Long Lake is a new 57-unit cooperative coming to Long Lake and has already sold over 60 percent of the homes. This is the sixth Zvago cooperative community developed by OneTwoOne Development, a partnership between Lifestyle Communities, LLC and Ecumen.
Lifestyle Communities over its many years of cooperative developments has created a long-standing tradition with new cooperative members taking part in a Soil Melding Ceremony. This soil melding ceremony symbolizes combining the old with the new and has the future Zvago members bring soil from their previous homes to blend with the soil of their future home.
“We have had individuals travel far and wide to collect dirt from their childhood homes to their current homes to a potted plant to bring and blend with the soils of their future home. It truly is a magical experience,” said Dena Meyer, President of Lifestyle Communities. She said that this soil melding ceremony, is a favorite tradition for many members. “We’re committed to creating exceptional living options with personalized design in locations that connect with people’s interests and lifestyles. Zvago Long Lake does just that in a beautiful setting.”
Zvago Long Lake offers an amenity-rich community, including a private pickleball court, makerspace, great room, wellness studio, entertainment suite, lakeside terrace, rooftop patio, guest suite for visiting friends and family, electric car charging station, and more. In addition to the nearly 8,000 square feet of indoor common space, Zvago has easy access to dining, shopping and outdoor recreation including Long Lake, Nelson Lakeside Park, Baker Park Reserve, several revered golf courses and the Luce Line Trail.
“Members are active, and Zvago Long Lake’s location will make access to common conveniences, recreation and entertainment easy, in a very walkable community,” Meyer said, “We’re excited to bring this new housing option to the west metro.”
Zvago Long Lake is located at 1948 Wayzata Boulevard. Long Lake is next door to Wayzata, Orono and Plymouth, and is only 20 minutes from downtown Minneapolis. For more information, visit zvagoliving.com or call 952-206-2006.
