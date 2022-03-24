Grandview Middle School sixth graders had a strong showing at the recent math competition.
The Grandview Middle School sixth-grade Math Masters competed against 11 other teams with over 60 individual participants in a tournament at Chaska East Middle School on March 4. Between the team results and individual scores, every Grandview participant was recognized for his or her efforts.
“This is the first time that Brent Reinbold and I have brought a team to a competition and had every participant come home with a ribbon,” said math teacher Doug Runke. “That is very rare.”
Placing in the Individual Facts competition were Cal Peterson in 6th, Jennifer Haefele in 9th and Oliver Berg in 10th. Berg was also 5th in Individual Problem Solving, followed by Tryg Carlson in 6th, Cal Peterson in 7th, Katherine Roche in 8th, Zach Van Nelson in 10th, Elias Ottenbreit in 11th, Jacson Zilka in 13th and Ethan Aud in 14th.
In the Team Round, 2nd place went to the team of Oliver Berg, Maddie Peterson, Jenna Haefele, Erik Flom and Tryg Carlson, followed by the 3rd place team of Tobin Dykoski, Katherine Roche, Grace Schrempp, Jackson Zilka and Zach Van Nelson. Fifth-place honors went to the team of Ethan Aud, Will Pioske, Elias Ottenbreit, Cal Peterson and Quinn Wesley.
The Math Masters mathematics competition program challenges fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students to use critical thinking and problem-solving skills in mathematics. Students compete as individuals and in teams in eight rounds of competition held in March and April each year. Students’ academic effort and achievement is recognized with plaques, medallions and ribbons in each competition element: Fact Drill, Individual Round and Team Competition.
The Grandview fifth-grade Math Masters will compete at the end of April.
