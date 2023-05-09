MM Team 2023.jpg

The Grandview Middle School fifth grade Math Masters team is pictured with their awards. (Submitted photo)

The Grandview Middle School fifth grade Math Masters competed against 22 teams with over 100 individual participants in a tournament in Burnsville on April 25. Grandview teams were outstanding, earning the top four team spots and 10 of the top 15 individual performances.

“We have had some good teams that have done well in the past, but this may be our best overall performance in the Math Masters competition,” said math teacher Doug Runke. “The GMS teams took home most of the hardware, which is pretty impressive.”

