The Grandview Middle School fifth grade Math Masters competed against 22 teams with over 100 individual participants in a tournament in Burnsville on April 25. Grandview teams were outstanding, earning the top four team spots and 10 of the top 15 individual performances.
“We have had some good teams that have done well in the past, but this may be our best overall performance in the Math Masters competition,” said math teacher Doug Runke. “The GMS teams took home most of the hardware, which is pretty impressive.”
GMS students took home 10 of the top 15 places in the Individual Problem-Solving Competition, which was won by Grandview’s Nathan Dykhoff. Also placing were Cruz Geyen in second, Ben Reinholdz in fourth, Henry Hilleren in fifth, Evan Kylo in sixth, Carter Savstrom in seventh, Casey Hummel in 10th, Rylan Gusenius in 11th, Nellie Sewell in 12th, and Brooke Fosler in 13th.
Placing in the Individual Facts competition were Kylo and Dykhoff tied for third, Thomas Gombola in fifth, Hummel in sixth, Gusenius in eighth, and Isaac Schrempp and Savstrom, tied for ninth.
In the Team Round, first place went to the team of Sewell, Reinholdz, Dykhoff, Kylo and William Yates. Earning second place were Gusenius, Theodore Seckinger, Benjamin Windy, Mason Velsor and Annabelle Reinitz. Third place went to Fosler, Hummel, Schrempp, Geyen and Bryce Cline. In fourth place was the team of Thomas Gombola, Sophia Peterson, Ezra Schoess, Savstrom and Hilleren.
The Math Masters mathematics competition program challenges fourth, fifth, and sixth grade students to use critical thinking and problem-solving skills in mathematics. Students compete as individuals and in teams in eight rounds of competition held in March and April each year. Students’ academic effort and achievement is recognized with plaques, medallions, and ribbons in each competition element: Fact Drill, Individual Round and Team Competition.
