Two teams of Grandview Middle School students recently competed in the FIRST Lego League tournament, pictured front from left: Penelope Daum; middle row - Evalyn Savstrom, Maddie Hays, Odin Thompson, Tristan Mullett, Ben Windy; back row - Connor Christenson, Charles Herkelman, Kellen Mueller, Broderick Fosler, Myles Dirks, Braeden Hoeft, Carson Myers, Finn, Mueller, Jameson Wetternach, Carter Savstrom, Luka Palamari. Not pictured: Brooklyn Larson, Ben Kromenhoek. (Photo courtesy Mound Westonka Schools)
Two teams of Grandview Middle School students competed in the High-Tech Kids FIRST Lego League Regional Tournament on Dec. 11 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
The FIRST Lego League, which introduces science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to children through fun, exciting hands-on learning, is intended to be a feeder program for the successful robotics team at Mound Westonka High School.
Grandview’s fifth grade Banana Builders team and sixth/seventh grade Power Plants team competed in the 12-team tournament. The Banana Builders team was nominated for the Breakthrough Award, which is “a team that made significant progress in their confidence and capability and who understands that what they discover is more important than what they win.”
Coach Chuck Hayes explained that the competition consisted of two main parts: The innovation challenge, in which students choose a problem and come up with a solution to that problem, do research and present their project to the judges. The robot challenge, in which students program their Lego robot to complete a series of challenges on a premade game board. There is also a presentation to the judges about their robot and the process they went through during the season.
Participants in the FIRST Lego League experience real-world problem-solving through a guided, global robotics program, helping today’s students and teachers build a better future together. The program inspires young people to experiment and grow their critical thinking, coding, and design skills through hands-on STEM learning and robotics.
The teams have been meeting weekly since the start of the school year under the guidance of parent coaches Chuck and Andi Hayes, as well as Shirley Hills technology teacher Katie Davis. Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Mark Femrite was also instrumental in getting this program started.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.