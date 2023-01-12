Lego teams.jpg

Two teams of Grandview Middle School students recently competed in the FIRST Lego League tournament, pictured front from left: Penelope Daum; middle row - Evalyn Savstrom, Maddie Hays, Odin Thompson, Tristan Mullett, Ben Windy; back row - Connor Christenson, Charles Herkelman, Kellen Mueller, Broderick Fosler, Myles Dirks, Braeden Hoeft, Carson Myers, Finn, Mueller, Jameson Wetternach, Carter Savstrom, Luka Palamari. Not pictured: Brooklyn Larson, Ben Kromenhoek. (Photo courtesy Mound Westonka Schools)

Two teams of Grandview Middle School students competed in the High-Tech Kids FIRST Lego League Regional Tournament on Dec. 11 at Holy Family Catholic Church.

The FIRST Lego League, which introduces science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) to children through fun, exciting hands-on learning, is intended to be a feeder program for the successful robotics team at Mound Westonka High School.

