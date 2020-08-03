Wander in the left-hand side door of a shallow alcove on Commerce Boulevard and you’ll step into the narrow 900 square feet of The Girlie Project.
A colorful, modish print—olio of 1960s daisy graphics, oversize ice cream cones and specs lenses cut Warby Parker style—is slipcover to the slim sofa that is first to catch the eye and prompt the question: is this the right place? Two Airdyne bikes and the chiropractic bed confirm that it is.
Hannah Vilks opened The Girlie Project, a chiropractic office in Mound, last September but said she envisions the practice as offering far more than the usual chiro treatments. Vilks said it’s her intention to turn the practice into a bit of a community space for girls and women.
The idea behind The Girlie Project was Vilks’ own experience as a hockey and lacrosse player while at Stillwater High School. That experience later revealed itself to her as a very common one: there was—and is—an almost mental block among adolescent female athletes when it comes to seeking physical care to their nagging sports injuries, and in large part it’s because they might feel silly for asking, said Vilks.
Vilks has been head coach for the girls on Orono Women’s Lacrosse team for two seasons and would have coached her third this spring if not for the coronavirus pandemic that ended the season before it began. “I tied my experiences with theirs that I was seeing and I’m just like, I’m just going to create the safe space [for getting care] for those girls.”
Creating that space started with tearing out the carpeting in what was an old tanning salon and ended in a “lucky break.”
“I remember being ready, opening, flipping the ‘Open’ sign—and no one’s here,” she said. Day Two brought a single walk-in inquiry that led to three clients and the start of her business. “It was kind of a lucky break. It also showed me that you have to be here and have the lights on to let people know you’re here.” She quickly ramped up her marketing, laughing that “If you build it they will not come! They have to know you’re there.”
Vilks markets her practice as one “exclusive” to girls and women, and though she won’t turn away a male client, much of her brand is in providing an environment where girls and women can ask questions about lifting, have someone check their form on exercises and relax without fear of snarky comments. The Girlie Project is meant to be “that one stop shop, a place they can feel comfortable, a place they can come to and know that they have a community, essentially,” said Vilks.
But there are also physiological problems that women are more apt to need help with, especially for the muscle and ligament structure that supports the pelvis, designed as it is for childbirth, she said. Many of her clients, high school athletes, have referred their moms to The Girlie Project.
Vilks, who has no assist staff and runs both the chiropractic and business ends of things, offers active release technique, chiropractic adjustment, cupping therapy, functional movement screening and taping.
This summer was supposed to see the start of small group fitness classes, but she’s pushed that timeline back to fall or end of year because of the coronavirus pandemic, something that also took a bite out of her business just as it was gaining traction: March was Vilks’ busiest month.
When the governor’s stay-at-home order went into effect late on March 27, Vilks made the executive decision to close for six weeks even though chiropractic care was deemed an essential business. “With a lot of my patients being high school athletes, they weren’t playing sports. They just weren’t having their normal aches and pains,” said Vilks, who said she also closed to help reduce community spread of the virus.
She reopened in mid-May and has been admitting just one patient into the building at a time, cleaning between appointments. Vilks said the initial business decisions she made as she was opening last fall and which led to low overhead costs helped to see her through this spring.
Still new in the area, and still fresh from a 2018 graduation out of Bloomington’s Northwestern Health Sciences University, Vilks said she’s building her business at a gradual pace, taking those lessons learned from the pandemic, rebuilding her client base and expanding services only as demand allows.
Vilks’ coaching has come into play at The Girlie Project. The goal, she said, is to “get them out of pain, into a rehab program and get them moving” and with the know-how to manage health at home. “My philosophy is, as much as I love my patients, if they have to be here all the time then I’m not doing my job right. I want to get them in and out, and the next time I see them I want it to be for something different.”
Vilks isn’t working directly with insurance but can provide patients with a superbill at the end of care and will accept flex cards and HSA cards, as well as cash, credit and debit. The Girlie Project, located at 2349 Commerce Blvd., Mound, is open by appointment Mondays and Fridays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-7 p.m. and Wednesdays 6-10 a.m. Bookings can be made online at thegirlieproject.com.
