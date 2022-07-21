Come aboard for Mound’s annual Spirit of the Lakes festival! Event organizers promise three days full of fun, food, music, activities and fireworks at Surfside Park. As in previous years, Spirit of the Lakes has partnered with the Minnesota Wakesurf Championship (MNWSC), the “gnarliest wakesurf competition in the Midwest,” so event attendees can watch the pros “hang ten.”
The festival is 100 percent volunteer-run and relies on donations and sponsors in order to fund the event.
“We are working year round to plan the event and attract more people to the community,” said Jess Hill, board president of the Spirit of the Lakes festival. “We are always growing and we are so grateful for everyone who pitches in to make the festival a success year after year.”
Parking is limited, so a shuttle will be available with pickup sites at the Mound Parking Ramp, Shirley Hills Primary School, and Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. Here’s the lineup for the weeknd.
Thursday, July 21
The first day of the festival will kick off bright and early with the MNWSC prelims from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For dinner, Taco Libre will be serving up tacos, tamales, churros, street corn and more at Surfside Park. Come sunset, jet on over to Cooks Bay for a boat-in movie. The screening of the “The Great Outdoors” starts at 8 p.m and is presented by Niccum Docks, Al & Almas, and MarineMax.
Friday, July 22
Day two of the MNWSC prelims continues starting at 8 a.m. MNWSC has also partnered with the non-profit United Heroes League, whose mission is to keep military kids healthy and active through sports by providing gear, camps, grants and special experiences. River Valley Marine works closely with United Heroes League to provide military families with access to water sports and will be giving a demo from 5-9 p.m.
Live music and Meet Your Maker, a 21+ craft beverage experience, are also on tap for the second night of the festival, along with children’s activities and food. Minnesota country singer Anderson Daniels will take the stage from 5-7 p.m. at Surfside Park. Following his performance, local group Pop Rocks will perform from 8-11 p.m.
From 6-9 p.m., sample wine, beer, and spirits from over two dozen local vendors, sponsored by Minnesota Lakes Bank and Hagen Landscape. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased ahead of time at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/meet-your-maker-sotl-festival-presented-by-mnlb-hagen-landscape-tickets-325941107627.
In addition, free children’s activities including face painting, a magician, various games, and arts and crafts sponsored by State Farm will be going on 3-8 p.m. A variety of food vendors and the main bar will also be available from 5-10 p.m. Vendors include Blue Ox Provisions, Leo’s Gyros, Pfeffer Meats, Soft Serve Social, Thumbs Cookies, Northwest Tonka Lions Club, Sweet Clouds, Maui Wowi, Thai Thai Street Food, and Taco Libre.
Saturday, July 23
The festivities will begin Saturday morning with a breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Masonic Lodge. Then head to yoga by the lake at 9 a.m. presented by Gypset Midwest Yoga, followed by a parade through Mound at 10 a.m. The parade lasts about 90 minutes and will start at Surfside Park and continue on Bartlett and Commerce. Email Info@spiritofthelakes.com to enter the parade.
Throughout the rest of the day, enjoy the Arts and Crafts Fest and the Business Showcase in the park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food and drinks will be available as well from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and children’s activities will be going on from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition, MNWSC finals and awards will start at 8 a.m. and wrap up by 5 p.m., with a swimsuit fashion show happening before the awards.
After a busy day, Big Wave Dave and the Ripples, a Duluth-based funk/soul/blues/rock band, will get you moving your feet from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Then stick around for High and Mighty, a high-energy cover band based in Minneapolis from 8-10 p.m. Finally, don’t miss the spectacular fireworks show over Lake Minnetonka at dusk!
