A group of community members want people to remember Eli Hart.
To that end, they have started fundraising in the hopes of building a playground in Eli’s name in Mound.
Mound resident Tiffany Beitler has started a GoFundMe page aimed at raising $200,000 to build the Eli Hart Memorial Playground at Surfside Park in Mound.
Hart, a 6-year-old student at Shirley Hills Elementary School in Mound, was found dead in late May in the trunk of a car driven by his mother, Julissa Thaler. Thaler is charged with murder in the case.
“We came together because we all felt that something good needed to come from this tragedy,” Beitler said. “It’s important to the family that Eli never be forgotten and a memorial playground in his name brings joy to the whole community. They want Eli’s name to be remembered in a positive light, not the tragic way he was taken.”
According to the GoFundMe page, the city of Mound was planning on building a new playground at Surfside Beach, but had not secured the necessary funds to build the playground. The city estimates that the new playground will cost between $200,000 and $250,000.
“This is the perfect opportunity for us to build a playground in honor of Eli - he loved playgrounds and especially loved monkey bars,” Beitler said.
Beitler started the fundraising effort this past weekend at the Spirit of Lakes Festival, and as of Tuesday, almost $6,000 had been raised from 96 donors.
“A group of community members, including Eli’s family, are raising funds and awareness for children in the foster care system in Eli Hart’s name. As a community, we want to build a permanent memorial for Eli Hart in Mound for his family and community members to remember Eli and raise awareness for children in the foster care system,” the GoFundMe page states.
