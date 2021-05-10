Mound True Value is changing the beneficiary of its May fundraiser this year, bringing it local and supporting a nonprofit that’s barely half a mile south: the Gillespie Center.
Marie Frady, garden center manager at Mound True Value, said that the store tries to be a partner with everyone in the Westonka community and partnering with Gillespie was just a natural thing to do.
Mound True Value has historically donated 10 percent of sales to breast cancer research through its annual Pink Day fundraiser. But after the past year of canceled or scaled back fundraisers—fundraisers that normally would keep a small nonprofit going—recirculating customer dollars in the local economy was top of mind.
“They’re just really good partners and help a lot of the nonprofits,” said Gillespie board member Linda Blakstvedt.
Blakstvedt explained how rentals at the senior activity center have been down and only recently have begun to pick up a little, adding that Gillespie’s board of directors had to cancel events and fundraising due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gillespie Center was also slower to fully reopen than were many other businesses, this due to consideration for its older membership base, said director Mindy Anderson last summer as the phased reopen got underway.
Some members have also been slow to come back; “they’re still nervous,” said Blakstvedt.
But there’s a chance to recoup some lost coin and to get outside with a trowel and soil.
The Mound True Value fundraiser for Gillespie is Saturday, May 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a backup date of May 22 in case of severe weather. The store is donating 10 percent of all live plant sales from the event to the Gillespie Center.
Said Blakstvedt, expressing her gratitude, “The more flowers they sell that day, the more coin in our pocket.”
True Value’s Frady said the garden center will get its first plants of the season in this weekend.
