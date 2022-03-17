A Minnetrista infant has made her way up the transplant list, and now is closer to a life-saving transplant than ever before.
Elodie Baker, 7month old daughter of Minnetrista’s Katie and Collin Baker, has been waiting on a new heart nearly her entire life. Elodie was diagnosed with pediatric dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), a rare disease affecting just .037 percent of children, or three to four children in 10,000.
The only remedy is a heart transplant, and Elodie has steadily been moving up the wait list, and now sits among the top 10 candidates for transplant. Organ donation in the United States is heavily regulated, and especially so for heart transplants. Factors like geographic location, eligibility, listing status and listing date are all assessed to ensure fairness when only about half of U.S. babies in need of a heart receive one in any given year.
Since last year, Elodie and her family have been living in Chicago at Lurie Children’s Hospital, where Elodie is connected to a mechanical heart while she awaits a transplant.
“This gift, we don’t take it lightly,” said Chris Johnson, Elodie’s grandmother. “If she gets a heart, she can live a normal life.”
As Elodie awaits her life-saving procedure, medical expenses and other bills continue to pile up. According to family members, the current room at Lurie Children’s cost around $6,000 each day, and transplant costs can reach $1 million. To help defray expenses for the family, a fundraiser is slated for March 19 at the Mound American Legion.
From 6 to 11 p.m. that Saturday, a silent auction, live music and tacos will help raise funds for the Baker family. Donations will be accepted all evening, and all proceeds will help with Elodie’s medical expenses. In addition, an anonymous donor has promised to match donations up to $10,000. Family members say that nearly every business in Mound and Minnetrista has donated to the cause, either directly or through items to be auctioned.
“The generosity of this community is unbelievable,” said Bob Christians, Elodie’s great-grandfather.
