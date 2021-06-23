Angelina Amerigo, of the Mound-Westonka area, was crowned Miss Heart of the Lakes at a local competition held in Perham, Minn. two years ago.
It’s an apt title for this young woman who hails from the shores of Tonka and who has turned her mind to environmental issues.
It’s also one that, whether she was up for it or no, put her in the running for this year’s Miss Minnesota competition: new to the Miss America organization, Amerigo laughed as she recalled not fully understanding that her crown meant auto-enrollment in the state level competition.
Well, the time is now. After passing over 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Amerigo and 21 other Minnesota women will now step on stage Friday, June 25 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie where current Miss Minnesoa, Kathryn Kueppers, will crown her successor.
“It’s been exhausting and exhilarating and tiring, but I just know it’ll be so rewarding and I’m hoping to enjoy every single moment of it, to be just present,” said Amerigo.
Dance will be there to get her started (it’s what she’s chosen for her talent and what she’s practiced for 18 years), before being thrown an on-stage question and condensing her environmental initiative down to under a minute.
The fast-paced, non-stop world of year-round dance competitions had given her some kind of a footing when she stepped on stage in Perham, she said, but it couldn’t fully prepare her for what lay ahead.
“It’s required a lot of extra time, it’s required a lot of patience and it’s requiring a lot of
just growing my knowledge base in areas that maybe I would have [pursued] at some point
in my future but [that] at the age of 20...maybe I wouldn’t have really pushed myself to
learn about the environment or be advocate for something,” she mused.
It was a friend of her mother’s who first suggested she compete for Miss Heart of the Lakes—that first step to the Miss America stage. Amerigo said that she grew up watching the competitions and that when the organization revamped a few years ago, eliminating the swimsuit section and emphasizing the social impact portion, the idea of competing took hold.
“It’s a lot more than a sash and a crown,” said Amerigo, detailing the work she’s put into the competition already. When crowned, “you basically become an advocate.”
A dance trip that led her to the Florida beaches focused her interest on the kind of environmental problems that might be intimidating on the grand scale but that could be easily remedied on the micro scale or, as she’s named her initiative, “one bottle, one straw, one bag” at a time.
“I just saw this problem that is so, so, so present and I just felt like no one was doing
anything about it,” she said.
Plastic bottles and bags had littered that Florida sand, she said.
“People always say, you’re a dancer, why would you pick a subject you haven’t studied for
long? And I always say, ‘because I’ll be here longer than you will be.’ And that sounds really, really harsh—and sometimes I’m like, is that too harsh? But it triggers this place in everyone’s mind where they begin to recognize that the future generations that are here on this earth will have to deal with the circumstances that are happening right now much, much longer.”
Amerigo pauses, then laughs: “That was how I chose to be an environmentalist at the age of 19. Quickly, I ended up just diving into this world of the environment, kind of immersing myself
in knowledge that I didn’t know. It was very, very eye-opening.”
Amerigo has spoken at 60-some Rotary clubs and a Rotary district conference, and she said she’s felt some of the ripples flow back to shore with the impact she’s had. One executive who heard her speak later called her up to tell her that he had switched over to reusable cups in the office and was going plastic-free. Member of another Rotary club held a successful month-long “plastic-free” challenge.
“It’s so simple: one bottle, one straw, one bag at a time. It’s as simple as this, and I think that’s where people get frustrated or where it would may be easy for me to get frustrated as an advocate for the problem, is this frustration of why is no one doing anything about it?” said Amerigo, who said the key is to think small.
Using a reusable bottle or keeping a reusable bag in your car for trips to the grocery store is still having a part in helping the environment, she said. “That’s you making a change and that’s you impacting our environment in a little way that you did not think when you woke up that morning that it would matter. As people begin to work these new habits into their life, it gets exciting because you realize you’re doing something good for not only yourself but for the generations to come.”
Regardless of the outcome next week and regardless of whether she advances to the national Miss America competition in December as Miss Minnesota 2021, Amerigo will have all those things she’s learned at 19 and 20 that she otherwise maybe “wouldn’t have really pushed myself to learn” but that have boosted her far future aims to eye level.
Studying business at Minnesota State Online, Amerigo said she envisions herself as an entrepreneur and has already started two online companies—Agape Love Threads and HighTideGoodVibe—that offer eco-conscious jewelry and accessories.
