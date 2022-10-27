For the second consecutive year, Orono resident, marina owner and former Orono mayor Gabriel Jabbour has been recognized for his dedication to the environment and community by The North American Lake Management Society (NALMS) with a national award for ”Leadership and Service Volunteer.”
He was nominated by Matthew Barbour, from the USGS– UMESC, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, who, among other attributes cited Jabbour’s collaborative approach to problem solving and his powerful voice in the boating industry, including “changing boat design to reduce the spread of AIS resulting in changes to the recommended standards for boat manufacturers.”
Barbour also noted in his nomination that Jabbour “has also used his networking to facilitate meetings between various stakeholder groups including private business, large corporations, resource managers, and researchers from academia and government agencies”
Jabbour will receive the award on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Mill City Museum during the NALMS conference from Nov.14-17.
Jabbour received a similar honor last year from The Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center (MAISRC) at the University of Minnesota with a “ MAISRC Research Partnership Awards.” Those awards recognize individuals, groups, and organizations who have gone above and beyond to contribute to MAISRC’s mission of developing aquatic invasive species (AIS) solutions, reducing the impacts of AIS in Minnesota, and inspiring action by others.
“I am honored to be recognized for my contributions of time and resources to the betterment of the environment and our community,” Jabbour said. “Fortunately, I have been able to give back to both in the ways that I can, which hopefully benefits the greater good into the future.”
To date, Jabbour has actively supported not just issues in the Lake Minnetonka and Orono area but broader university studies that have advanced promising new, statewide AIS mitigation methods and the evolving wave and wake guidelines to reduce impacts from wake boasting to shoreline, other boaters, and overall lake ecology. More than once he has hosted teams of researchers in his own home and at his docks!
More about Gabriel Jabbour’s Nomination
Jabbour has been a long-time partner to the University of Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Research Center providing financial support and serving as an advisory board member. He has played a critical role in supporting research on Lake Minnetonka through his generous donation of time, equipment, and facilities – to include his private residence.
He has been instrumental in facilitating zebra mussel research to evaluate various control methods, anti-fouling coatings, and risks of residual water in watercraft. He has supported numerous zebra mussel research projects conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey and University of Minnesota.
He is an active voice in the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, Minnetonka Lake Association, Lake Minnetonka Conservation District, and other local organizations interested in the management of Lake Minnetonka and other Minnesota lakes.
He advocated to the American Boat and Yacht Council to rethink boat design to reduce the spread of AIS resulting in changes to the recommended standards for boat manufacturers.
