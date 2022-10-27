For the second consecutive year, Orono resident, marina owner and former Orono mayor Gabriel Jabbour has been recognized for his dedication to the environment and community by The North American Lake Management Society (NALMS) with a national award for ”Leadership and Service Volunteer.”

He was nominated by Matthew Barbour, from the USGS– UMESC, in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, who, among other attributes cited Jabbour’s collaborative approach to problem solving and his powerful voice in the boating industry, including “changing boat design to reduce the spread of AIS resulting in changes to the recommended standards for boat manufacturers.”

