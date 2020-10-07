A former Holy Family tennis coach has been arrested on charges of predatory sexual conduct, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, a former student contacted school officials at Holy Family – a Catholic school in Victoria – and reported being sexually assaulted by the coach, identified as 59-year-old Timothy James “TJ” Garin of Mound, beginning some time in 2015. School officials immediately notified law enforcement, according to the sheriff’s office, and a criminal investigation was initiated.
Through the course of the investigation, deputies learned that Garin had allegedly sent text messages complimenting the victim’s appearance and detailing desired sexual activities – behavior the sheriff’s department described as “grooming.” Garin also allegedly inappropriately touched the victim, and sent explicit photos to the victim and requested explicit photos from the victim, which the victim declined to send, according to the sheriff’s office.
Garin was arrested on Oct. 6 and charged with 4thdegree Criminal Sexual Conduct, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. He was booked into Carver County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash bail or $100,000 fine. Garin’s next scheduled court appearance is Oct. 23 at 9 a.m.
The sheriff’s office reports that Holy Family has terminated Garin’s employment with the school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.