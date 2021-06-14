Westonka Food Shelf is this year’s charitable partner for the 40th annual Lake Minnetonka Half Marathon, and those with the food shelf are hoping you’ll lace up your sneaks and hit the streets.
The Half Marathon may be virtual this year, but WFS volunteers are hosting a 5K Buddy Run/Walk that starts and ends at the Westonka Activity Center and which will run in tandem with that larger Lake Minnetonka event.
“[WFS] supports so many families here in Westonka, and the schools and community and families donate so generously, so I love to see that food shelf go beyond this role of being a food supplier to really cultivating fun,” said Angie Savstrom, who helped to coordinate the Buddy Run/Walk.
How does the Buddy Run/Walk work? Sign up online through the Lake Minnetonka Half’s website (details below) and then show up at the WAC June 19.
“It’s super casual,” said Heidi Schmidt, assistant director for the food shelf. The Buddy Run/Walk is a “unorganized” organized event: really just a gathering of folks who want to run or walk together instead of alone, all while knowing their entry fee to the exercise is helping to feed their neighbors
Regardless of whether your participation in the Lake Minnetonka Half (or it 10K and 5K options) is individual or is part of the food shelf-led Run/Walk, a portion of every $35.50 entry fee is being earmarked for the food shelf.
Savstrom said the impact of being the Half Marathon’s charitable partner could be massive just due to the extended buying power of every dollar making its way to the food shelf: $1 donated translates into $9 of food, thanks to the leverage WFS has with local food banks.
“They’re able to provide—really respectfully, lovingly provide—nutritious food way beyond what you could with your own buying power,” she said.
Said Schmidt, “It’s just a fun way to get people involved in the food shelf and just let people know more about who we are through a fun activity.”
HOW TO PARTICIPATE
Register online through the Lake Minnetonka Half Marathon website at https://www.lakeminnetonkahalfmarathon.com/. You will also submit you self-recorded race times through this website. Registration for the larger Lake Minnetonka event is open through June 30 and races can be completed at any time during the month June.
FOR THE BUDDY RUN/WALK...
For the WFS Buddy Run/Walk, registration is the same as for the larger event: sign up online at https://www.lakeminnetonkahalfmarathon.com. Then show up at the Westonka Activity Center 5-10 minutes before 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 19.
The Buddy Run/Walk will follow the suggested 5K route on the WAC website: a counter-clockwise loop that has participants take a left out of the WAC and onto Sunnyfield Road before turning left at Blair, left again onto Game Farm Road, left onto County Rd. 110 and a final left back onto Sunnyfield. The route (and map) can be found online at https://www.westonka.k12.mn.us/Page/1191.
Remember to bring your own food and beverage! Food shelf volunteers will also be on site to distribute Lake Minnetonka Half Marathon swag after you complete the loop.
