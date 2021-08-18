Westonka Food Shelf and River Valley Church in Minnetrista are partnering to host an open farmer’s market from River Valley’s parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 21. Like the other markets this summer, this one will not require any kind of documentation and is open to everyone, not just food shelf patrons.
Westonka Food Shelf (WFS) had planned the markets this summer as a way to continue one-time assistance to those who had benefitted from the USDA’s Farmers to Families food distribution events last year. Those distributions, begun in response to the coronavirus pandemic, ended earlier this year when funding was reallocated to different food assistance programs.
The farmer’s markets have also been hosted by Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and have picked up where Famers to Families left off, continuing to provide free food—no questions asked—to those who need it.
“How do we reach these families that are kind of falling through the cracks?” Michelle Bottenfield, WFS director, said this is the problem that the markets, like the food distributions, is trying to solve by connecting families to resources when they don’t need weekly or monthly assistance but could benefit from a more limited kind of help.
The markets have made food assistance more accessible in another way, too. Bottenfield estimated that only about a third of those coming out to the markets have been regular food shelf patrons, compared to an estimated 75 percent of those who participated in the Farmers to Families distributions. “It’s difficult for families to ask for help sometimes,” she said, and with the farmer’s markets, “They don’t have to actually step inside [the food shelf] to ask for that help.”
MARKET DETAILS
The farmer’s market on Saturday, Aug. 21 will be held at River Valley Church (5595 Westwood Ave., Minnetrista) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is open to everyone and no documentation is required.
