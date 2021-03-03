Westonka Food Shelf is heading into its biggest collection drive Monday as Minnesota FoodShare Month gets underway March 1.
Back this year are the month-long “Pack the Pews” event; the “Stuff the Bus” food collections with Mound Jubilee, Our Lady of the Lake School and the Westonka school district; and, in place of the Legion omelet breakfast, an online silent auction (details below).
In past years, the annual FoodShare campaign has been enough to cover client visits through May or even June. But the past year has been far from normal as the food shelf has seen more client visits, more first-time clients and more pounds of food given away.
Greater Minneapolis Community Connections (GMCC), formerly known as Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches, extended the March FoodShare campaign last year by an extra month, and in 2020 Minnesotans outdid themselves—with double the time they were thrice as nice: while the drive brought in $7.76 million for food shelves in 2019, a staggering $21.5 million was donated last year. Last year also saw about a 45 percent increase in the amount of food collected.
MN FoodShare has typically been Westonka Food Shelf’s only outreach campaign, but director Michelle Bottenfield said that even before the pandemic began, the food shelf was trying to increase its proactive efforts in the area.
WFS then got involved in more responses than even its leadership had planned.
It assisted with food distribution in Minneapolis after rioting following the George Floyd incident destroyed grocery stores there. WFS also partnered with a Minnetrista church in October and December for the USDA’s Farmers to Families food distributions.
Those distributions were especially eye-opening: the 94 cars lined up before the start of the December drop told a disconcerting story, said Bottenfield, who estimated that just a quarter of those families were regular food shelf clients.
“I really do feel like there are still families out there that are kind of falling through the cracks,” she said. “Maybe they’re not the ones that need the monthly or weekly support, but I think there a lot of families out there that are having a hard time getting by.”
A record 3.8 million-plus visits were made to Minnesota food shelves during 2020, according to data compiled by Hunger Solutions.
And that story played out here in Westonka, too.
“I thought it had slowed a bit, but when we did our totals at the end of the month it was the largest January we’ve seen,” said Bottenfield. That perceived slowness was just the come-down from a holiday season that had been exceptionally busy.
Bottenfield said she couldn’t make a true comparison of the past year to 2019 because the numbers reflect those additional efforts in outreach made in 2020. But the food shelf did serve an additional 1,000 families and give out an additional 100,000 pounds of food in 2020 than it did in 2019, she said.
The full impact of the coronavirus pandemic on food insecurity is still unknown, but an October 2020 report from Feeding America revealed that even with incomplete information, years of hard-fought improvements have been reversed by the pandemic.
That increase in need has hit food shelves hard.
“Since the crisis began, food banks have faced a ‘perfect storm’ that includes surges in demand, declines in food donations due to supply chain challenges, fewer available volunteers, and other disruptions to the charitable food assistance system’s operating model,” the report reads.
“The COVID-19 crisis has dealt a swift blow to the economic health of individuals and communities across the country” and “demand for charitable food assistance is expected to remain at elevated levels for the foreseeable future,” the report concludes.
It’s that long-term, no-end-in-sight outlook that scares WFS’ Bottenfield.
“I have no idea what’s going to happen this year. I’m hoping there will be more accommodations for people that are struggling with food insecurity,” she said.
Bottenfield also said she was concerned about the takeaway she had from a conversation with a local grocer , hearing that rising gas prices might affect the cost of food distribution and “make an already difficult situation even worse.”
HOW TO HELP
• Pack the Pews - Westonka Food Shelf will be collecting cash and food donations at participating churches during the entire month of March.
• Stuff the (School) Bus - WFS is partnering with Westonka School District and Our Lady of the Lake School to Stuff the Bus with food or monetary donations. The high school does a cash drive that starts March 1. The elementary and middle schools and OLL have a food drive from March 8-11. WFS will collect all donations on March 11.
• Stuff the Bus at Jubilee - WFS is partnering with Jubilee Foods in Mound (2131 Commerce Blvd.) on March 6 and 7 to bring awareness to food insecurity in our community. Shoppers at Jubilee are able to purchase $5 or $10 bags of food to donate to the food shelf.
• Silent Auction - Westonka Food Shelf is hosting an online silent auction March 13-21 to benefit those facing food insecurity. Auction opens at 9 a.m. March 13 and closes at 1:30 p.m. on March 21. To participate, go to www.biddingowl.com/WestonkaFoodShelf2021.
