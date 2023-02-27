1676874359208blob.jpg

The Westonka Food Shelf is gearing up for the annual March FoodShare campaign. (Submitted photo)

The Westonka Food Shelf is one of nearly 300 food shelves around the state that will be participating in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign to address food insecurity and poverty in the community. Between Feb. 27 and April 9, WFS will be collecting food and funds, which will be proportionately matched so donations go even further.

“This is the only time of the year that we actively pursue donations,” said Michelle Bottenfield, WFS director. “We are a donation and volunteer-based organization, and the March donations make up a large chunk of our operating budget.”

