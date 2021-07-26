Westonka Food Shelf is hosting an ice cream social from 5:30-8p.m. on July 28 as a Thank You to those who’ve supported it through the years and especially through the coronavirus pandemic.
The Knights of Columbus are grilling brats on site, and the food shelf is making root beer floats. High school students will be doing face painting, and volunteers will be giving tours of the food shelf, walking visitors through the impact they’ve had through their donations.
The cherry on top is a drawing for two $25 certificates to the Pennywise thrift store and two WFS hoodies.
“Just come on out, anybody who can, just enjoy the night, see the impact you’ve had,” urged WFS director Michelle Bottenfield. “We just could not have met the needs in the way that we’ve been able to without the tremendous support of the Westonka area.”
The food shelf has this year ramped up its outreach and launched its health equity initiative. Both efforts have brought in community partners for events like last month’s Buddy Walk/Run and this summer’s farmer’s markets that have involved numerous churches as host sites plus the gardens of another.
Bottenfield said she was excited to have the chance to say “thank you” and that the open house social was just that—not a fundraiser, not a drive, just gratitude.
“We’re just asking the community to come out, enjoy the night. We finally can get together again, so it’s really nice,” she said, inviting people to “come through and see what we’re doing here at the Grace Family Center.”
Partnering with the food shelf on the ice cream social is Pennywise thrift store, which alongside WFS shares the Grace Family Center, free of charge, thanks to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
Megan Youngstrom, a volunteer with Pennywise for 10 years before taking on the role of co-director earlier this year, said that she’s seen more donations come in and more frequent turnover of items during the pandemic than would normally be the case. “It has become not only a place for people to come in and browse and shop but it’s also a need that we need to help fill,” she said.
Pennywise often partners with WFS and WeCAN to help these organizations’ clients with clothing and household needs, but the store is also open for anyone to shop and with all sales paid forward to help community programs. Youngstrom said the store has granted scholarships to local high school students and has contributed to organizations as diverse as the Gillespie Center, Sharing and Caring Hands and Water for Life.
Coming by July 28? The social is from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Grace Family Center (2443 Commerce Blvd., Mound).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.