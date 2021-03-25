Westonka Food Shelf and River Valley Church are hosting their third Farmers to Families food distribution on Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The distribution will be held at River Valley’s parking lot, 5595 Westwood Ave., Minnetrista.
The distribution was originally planned for last month but subzero temps led to its cancelation.
Westonka Food Shelf (WFS) and River Valley have partnered on two other distributions, in October and December of last year. The December event was a bit of a jolt to WFS director Michelle Bottenfield who said that 94 cars had lined up at River Valley even before the distribution got underway.
The details for the upcoming event are the same as for those prior: WFS expects to give out about 1,300 boxes of food at two boxes per family. Each box contains 30-40 pounds of fresh meat, dairy and produce. No documentation of need will be required.
The Farmers to Families food distributions began last year as a federal response to the coronavirus pandemic. The USDA program bought up farmers’ bounty that had been intended for restaurants and other businesses in the hospitality industry but that would have gone to waste when these businesses shut down. The food purchased is rerouted to local partners like WFS and River Valley for distribution to those in need.
WFS is currently halfway through Minnesota FoodShare month, which was extended this year to April 11. “I cannot believe the number of donations,” said Bottenfield
The food shelf’s kickoff “Stuff the Bus” event at Mound Jubilee alone raised $3,000. Westonka schools and Our Lady of the Lake School also brought in $5,000 and more than 4,000 food items for WFS during their “Stuff the Bus” drives.
