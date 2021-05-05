Take two at holding what would have been the 69th annual Fish Fry & Dance has been rebuffed.
The Mound Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association announced in a press release April 27 that the popular event would not take place for the second year in a row due to ongoing restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fish Fry had originally been postponed in 2020 to June 5 of this year.
“Unfortunately, the current social gathering restrictions do not allow for an event this large to be held. Our firefighters want everyone to be safe and feel safe,” reads the press release. The event has in past drawn as many as 3,000 people, so a smidge more than the 50 currently permitted under the Stay Safe MN guidelines.
The Fish Fry has been the Relief Association’s foremost fundraiser; the past four events brought in a total of $50,000 that has aided Mound Fire Department in outfitting its firefighters with the gear they need.
The Relief Association is once more looking at other fundraising opportunities to help supplement that equipment fund, although nothing specific has yet been determined.
Last year saw the first charitable golf tournament that was put on with the aid of Surfside Bar & Grill in Mound and which raised $17,000.
“It is our hope with the increased number of people being vaccinated that the State of MN Covid-19 restrictions will lessen and we will all be able to safety get together soon,” concludes the release.
Future updates will come down via this newspaper; the city of Mound newsletter and the Mound Fire Department Facebook page, Twitter feed and website (www.moundfire.com).
