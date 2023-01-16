The first meeting for the Orono City Council in 2023 was much like most of the meetings in 2022 - focused on the fire department.
The majority of the discussion at the first meeting of the year on Monday, Jan. 9, was about fire services in the area and Orono’s plan of creating its own fire department.
Before the discussion turned to all things fire department, the council swore in two new members to the council. Matt Johnson was sworn in for his second term on the council, while Alisa Benson was sworn in for her first term on the council. Both Johnson and Benson were elected to the council in November.
With all five members of the council present, the discussion turned to the fire department.
In 2021, Orono officially informed the city of Long Lake that it would not be extending its current contract for fire services with the Long Lake Fire Department past 2025. In 2022, the two cities tried to negotiate a new contract for fire services, but were unable to come to an agreement. Finally, in September 2022, Orono offered to purchase the Long Lake Fire Department from Long Lake for about $1.6 million and to provide fire service to Long Lake for 10 years at $70,000 a year.
Long Lake has not accepted nor rejected that offer, and while waiting, Orono has slowly moved ahead with establishing its own fire department. The city registered the proposed department with the state, hired former Long Lake fire chief James VanEyll to become the first chief of the Orono Fire Department and purchased its first fire truck for the new department.
It was that truck purchase that was the focal point of nearly all the discussion on Monday.
The council had approved the purchase of a used ladder truck from the City of Coon Rapids for $349,000 at its Oct. 24, 2022 meeting.
On Monday, the council approved an additional $192,805 to refurbish and equip the fire truck that is currently sitting at the Public Works Building.
The council approved $70,348 to refurbish the truck with MacQueen Emergency; and $115,775 to equip the truck with the necessary equipment through multiple vendors; and another $6,682 for graphics on the truck.
“The initial estimates for the rehab I believe were higher than where we ended up,” Johnson said.
Before the vote to approve the work on the truck, Benson asked the new fire chief if once the truck is refurbished if it would be used or if it would sit idle waiting for the Orono Fire Department to be fully created.
“We would need an agreement with the city of Long Lake and the Long Lake Fire Department to do that, but that would be the ultimate goal,” VanEyll said.
Johnson added, “I don’t see a path of not using this.”
After a motion from council member Victoria Seals and a second from Richard Crosby, the vote was taken with Benson asking to abstain from the vote because she said she needed more information.
“I don’t feel like I have enough information on this,” Benson said. “I know fire services is a big issue and I just simply don’t feel like I have a good enough handle on this issue to be able to vote.”
Benson was informed by city attorney Soren Mattick that in order to abstain from a vote, a member must have a financial or personal conflict with the issue at hand.
“Abstaining just because you don’t want to vote on it is allowable, but just so you know, when you count votes it basically counting as a no vote,” Mattick said. “It counts as a abstention but it works as no vote.”
With that information, Benson voted no on the motion to approve the fire ladder truck rehab and related work, meaning the motion ultimately passed 4-1.
“I’m very supportive of a fire department, but this is just an issue that I feel I need more information on to support it financially,” Benson said.
