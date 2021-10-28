Halloween is fast approaching and the Long Lake Fire Department is ready and raring to go with their second annual Halloween Drive-Through Trick-or-Treat event.
Out of caution due to the Covid-19 virus in 2020 and the push for social distancing, the LLFD decided to put a spin on traditional trick-or-treating by decking out their fire trucks in Halloween themed motifs and parading down the streets of the community neighborhoods while passing out candy to kids.
The event was dual-purposed; community members could sign up their neighborhood to be a stop on the LLFD’s route in exchange for a donation that was to be put towards raising funds to purchase new AED machines for the department trucks.
It was a win-win in 2020 with the LLFD raising more than enough to purchase not only one but four new AEDs for the department.
The gang is back in 2021 on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 12 to 4 p.m. with new décor for the trucks and another great fundraising effort. This year, the department will be raising funds to purchase a ResQPump - a hand-held pumping device with a suction cup that is placed on the chest during CPR to help increase blood flow in the heart during compression and decompression.
The LLFD is partnering with the Slow Burn Brigade, an auxiliary group made up of family members of firefighters that is designed to help support the department and their needs as it relates to the community. They have also received donations from the Orono Lion’s Club, the Long Lake Chamber of Commerce and Gopher Ace Hardware in Long Lake for which they are incredibly thankful.
“These events are made so much more successful when we have the support and backing from our families and community,” Deputy Chief of Training Cody Farley said. “These tools help us serve our communities more effectively and efficiently.”
To be a part of this year’s Drive-Through Trick-or-Treat event, head over to the LLFD or Slow Burn Brigade Facebook Pages and click on the event for instructions on how to get the spookiest fire trucks around to come to your neighborhood. You might even get to see Sparky in his Halloween costume.
TRUCK AND TREAT
The West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce Truck and Treat Halloween event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wear our costume to the Halloween party as food trucks will be decorated and treats given out in the parking lot of Iron Exchange and Forkless.
Several food trucks will offer a variety of lunch options, plus Iron Exchange and Forkless will offer specials.
A bouncy house sponsored by American Family, Anne Rothstein Agency and MJT & Associates will be there.
Purchase tickets to win a wide variety of baskets from local Maple Plain and Independence businesses.
