A three-alarm fire broke out just before 5 p.m. Saturday, April 11 at a condominium complex in Mound, injuring two and displacing 60-70 people from their homes one day before the Easter holiday.
The fire at Lakewinds Condominiums at the corner of Wilshire and Tuxedo boulevards was believed to be the result of a kitchen fire in one of the third floor units, though it is still under investigation by both the State Fire Marshal and the Mound Fire Department.
The two injured parties were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, one with serious burns and one for evaluation due to smoke inhalation. The burn victim remains in hospital as of April 14; the other has been released.
Several front-facing units of the condominium complex experienced “substantial” fire damage, and the third floor hallways had suffered smoke damage, according to a press release from Mound Fire Department.
The department called in mutual aid early on, said Mound Fire Chief Greg Pederson. “When we rolled up and saw those two units engulfed we thought we could lose the whole building.”
With the additional personnel, most of the 96 units in the complex were saved and had no noticeable damage; only six units suffered considerably, said Pederson.
Evacuation was already underway when responders arrived on the scene at 4:56 p.m., just 3 minutes after dispatch.
Pederson said the burn victim was pulled from his unit by another resident of the complex. Two other residents had their evacuations assisted by ground ladder. All residents have been accounted for, and the American Red Cross is providing assistance to those 60-70 people displaced due to the smoke damage and lack of utilities in the building’s center wing.
“We were able to go in and retrieve what we would need for the next two weeks with a fireman escort,” one resident commented on Facebook, adding that she was “Thankful to be safe.”
The condos are part of a wood frame building more than 50 years old and with no sprinkler system—something that, at the time of construction, wasn’t required by the fire code.
“A fire suppression system (sprinkler system) would have contained this fire to a single unit and likely extinguished the fire in a small kitchen area,” according to the release.
No natural gas or electric utilities were active at the time of the fire, and restoration crews were in and out of the complex Monday morning.
According to the release from Mound Fire, 74 firefighters and 14 fire apparatus across 11 departments were on the scene Saturday after a fourth alarm was raised to ensure firefighter safety.
No fire personnel or other emergency responders suffered injuries, and the fire was deemed under control within 90 minutes. All units had left the scene by about 11 p.m.
