The Peter Pan performances coming to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School will be an awfully big adventure: with just five days separating the Monday auditions from the Friday night showtime – and all the parts but two given to elementary kids – pulling this off might ordinarily need more than a little faith, trust and pixie dust.
But faith, trust and pixie dust is exactly what two professional actor-directors, dispatched to OLL by Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre, can provide when they take up a weeklong residency in Mound from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1.
The theater company, founded in 1987 and run out of the west central town of Barrett, Minn., does original musical adaptations throughout the Midwest of beloved children’s stories like Peter Pan, The Wizard of Oz and Cinderella.
“They’re laugh-out-loud funny!” said Gretchen Chilson, a board member for the school at OLL.
“The twist on the storyline makes it funny as well as something that you kind of know what the background’s going to be, so you come in with the expectation but then you get the little ‘Oh, that was different!’” said Amanda Markle, also a board member for OLL.
“They make the shows their own version!” piped up Isabelle, Markle’s nine-year-old daughter. She would know: Isabelle counts three Prairie Fire shows to her name, including Jack and the Beanstalk, Aladdin and Willy Wonka.
Not restricted to OLL students, the auditions for Peter Pan, to be held Jan. 26 at the OLL gymnasium, are open to any kids in the area ages 7 through 18 who want to be a part of the play.
The fourth- and fifth-graders from OLL, though, have this to offer whomever arrives from Prairie Fire: by coincidence, their curriculum had them studying J.M. Barrie’s classic tale, comparing the Broadway, live action and animated versions of the Peter Pan story in their classroom.
Chilson attributed Prairie Fire’s popularity to its accessibility for both the host schools and the kids performing. Prairie Fire leads point on everything from auditions, scripts and rehearsals to sets, props and costuming, asking of the host school only for a place to perform, in this case the gymnasium at OLL.
“It’s so laid back!” said Chilson. She and Markle also pointed to the balancing act of discipline and fun that go hand in hand with putting on a show, something they say is built into the theater company through the flexibility it offers.
“[The kids] can pretty much have as big of a part as they want. If they just want to do a little something and be in the chorus, they can do that. Or if they want to work a little harder and they show they can handle it, they can get a bigger part,” said Chilson, who later added that the actor-directors (the two reps from the troupe span both roles) can make anything work.
“If they realize somebody’s in over their head or it’s too big of a part, it’s fine. It gets covered or it gets switched” said Chilson.
The company has a policy that it doesn’t turn away any of the kids who audition. “These productions can handle a lot of kids. You can have 20 trolls or two trolls and it works fine like that,” said Chilson.
Chilson’s nine-year-old twin sons, Robbie and Jacob, were part of Prairie Fire’s Jack and the Beanstalk production, held last year at a Catholic school in Chaska. The two acted out, respectively, a troll (“we blabbered a lot,” said Robbie) and King Harmony.
“Even for the youngest, down to seven years old, it’s a pretty non-scary way to get involved in musical theater,” said Chilson. Both Robbie and Jacob said it was a confidence-building endeavor that benefitted them well when they then tried out last spring for Westonka Community Theatre’s debut production, The Music Man, hitting the stage midsummer and doing more than blabbering.
Not that it wasn’t nerve-wracking. “It’s kind of scary. You don’t know how it’s going to turn out,” said Jacob, talking about the audition for Jack and the Beanstalk.
“I think the first time was, how do they do this in a week?” said Markle. “To think that they put on a whole performance in that amount of time and you kind of see little bits and pieces on the first couple days and is it really going to come together?”
But come together it does. “It’s clear they have it down to a science,” Chilson said of how the actors with Prairie Fire run the show. “If somebody drops a line or forgets a word, it’s not a problem – they just keep going; they somehow cover the line.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.