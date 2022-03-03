At the Minnetrista City Council meeting on Feb. 7, the council approved an agreement with Midcontinent Communications (Midco) for a build-out of broadband services for 495 homes in the city of Minnetrista.
According to the city, there has been a gap in the availability of reliable high speed internet service in Minnetrista, which has been exacerbated by the COIVD-19 pandemic. The council made it a top priority to find solutions to fill this gap in essential service.
The task of getting high-speed internet to rural and underserved areas of Minnetrista is challenging, because internet providers don’t want to build costly infrastructure unless there is enough density and population to get a return on their investment, a release stated. The city council explored many options to solve this problem.
On Jan. 3, Midco proposed to construct facilities and provide reliable high speed internet service to 495 homes to fill the broadband availability gap in the city. The proposal includes an estimated total construction cost $2.57 million. The city council approved a local contribution of 15.5 percent of the construction costs, capped at a maximum of $400,000. Of those funds, $145,000 will come from the cable fund balance and $255,000 will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The agreement will provide the Minnetrista homes with increased speeds of up to 5 gigabit per second downloads, and 2 gigabit per second uploads by July 1, 2023. The hopes are that the project will be significantly completed by Dec. 31, 2022.
Residents in the project area can expect communication about the project from both Midco and the city of Minnetrista. For more information and to sign up for email alert updates, visit the city’s website, or contact city director of administration Allie Polsfuss at 952-241-2510.
The council also approved an agreement to for animal impound services with Oak Ridge Kennels and City of Monticello Animal Control. Both have agreed to accept dogs from the Minnetrista Public Safety Department and surrounding communities - including the Orono Police Department, Medina Police Department, and West Hennepin Public Safety Department.
The Minnetrista Public Safety Department investigates dog bites and has been impounding stray dogs for years. In accordance with state statue and city ordinance, it is required that the city has a dog kennel which can hold canines for an extended period of time.
For many years, the City of Minnetrista contracted with the Crossroads Animal Shelter, but that contract expired at the end of 2021, and the Crossroads Animal Shelter has chosen not to renew.
Oak Ridge Kennels, located in Minnetrista, has agreed to hold a dog for 10 days and offer the services for a monthly retainer of $400. This retainer is to be split evenly among the four police departments at $100 per month each. When possible, any additional fees will be collected from the dog owner by Oak Ridge Kennels.
The City of Monticello Animal Control agrees to also accept dogs from the previously mentioned departments. The current cost to the City will be a $250 annual fee and a daily boarding fee of $20/per day, plus tax. Due to the distance between the City of Monticello and Minnetrista, this kennel would only be used in instances where a dog would need to be held for a longer period of time.
