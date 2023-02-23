Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans, and yet 70 percent of Americans feel helpless to act during a cardiac emergency.

With 70 percent of all out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happening at home, if you’re called on to perform hands-only CPR, you’ll likely be trying to save the life of someone you know and love. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

