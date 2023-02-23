Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans, and yet 70 percent of Americans feel helpless to act during a cardiac emergency.
With 70 percent of all out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happening at home, if you’re called on to perform hands-only CPR, you’ll likely be trying to save the life of someone you know and love. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.
The good news is anyone can learn hands-only CPR and everyone can save a life.
On Saturday, Feb. 25, beginning at 10 a.m., the public is invited to a hands-only CPR training at the Long Lake Fire Department (Station 1, 340 Willow Drive N) for an ‘Everyone Can Save a Life’ hands-only CPR training and fundraiser benefitting the American Heart Association, Minnesota.
The event is family-friendly and open to the entire public, not just the Long Lake Fire Department’s service area. Please feel free to invite your family and friends for a community event that could save lives This event is open to all ages, but CPR training is available for those nine and up. We will have a bouncy house on site for kids and Sparky the Fire Dog will be there to meet and greet and pose for photos.
While the event is free, each attendee is suggested to donate to the American Heart Association so they can continue their mission to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.
