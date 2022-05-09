The Long Lake Waters Association (LLWA) hosted an Earth Day Event on Saturday, April 23, at Summit Park in Long Lake.
The main attraction for Earth Day was the Walk for Water event, where volunteers walked the East Long Lake Trail and picked up trash and did a general spring clean-up.
In addition to Walk for Water, the day also consisted of activities and presentations from: Minnetonka Center for the Arts’ Jenny Stice with a hands-on recycled art activity; Aquatic Invasive Species info on carp and plant information from Shelly Binsfeld, Minnesota DNR AIS Advisor; Chef Forager Alan Bergo offered a book signing and a chance to learn about the local edibles; Friends Of Wolsfeld Woods discussed upcoming programs and walks; a Scavenger Hunt allowed people to explore and observe the local flora and fauna; and Long Lake Waters Association present resources and discussed upcoming watershed projects.
“There was a great community turn out of 50-plus people - lots of families who all braved the chilly spring day and were engaged and enjoyed a clean-up Walk for Water on East Long Lake Trail, an up-cycled art activity, educational material on the Long Lake Creek Watershed and invasive species and local chef and forager Alan Bergo,” LLWA president Cassandra Ordway said.
The nonprofit Long Lake Waters Association was founded in 2016 by community members as a grassroots group to address the poor water quality within the watershed. LLWA works collaboratively with non-profits, government agencies, and the communities and three cities surrounding the watershed to help drive understanding of the relationship between the lake and the surrounding landscape, and to develop effective strategies to improve water quality in Long Lake and its watershed.
