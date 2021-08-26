The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed an Emerald Ash Borer infestation in Mound near the area of Three Points Boulevard and Lafayette Lane.
According to an Aug. 18 press release from the city of Mound, a local tree removal and arbor services company had reported the potential cluster to the Department of Agriculture (MDA) earlier this month after coming across the trees showing damage consistent with that caused by emerald ash borer (EAB).
MDA then confirmed that about half a dozen green ash at Three Points and Lafayette were showing signs of an infestation.
“One of the unfortunate aspects of the migration of beetle and its impacts is the significant lag between arrival and visibility,” commented Eric Hoversten, Mound city manager. “Homeowners should be aware of the effects visible in impacted ash trees, what choices they have to protect private trees before irrecoverable impact, and how to manage trees that may become overcome by the beetle activity.”
Which means time is of the essence for either removal of the trees or treatment through an insecticide—the wood boring beetle is an insidious one, tunneling under the tree bark, laying its eggs and leaving the larvae to feed on the tree’s leaves for years before the first signs of its presence are generally detected.
According to MDA’s Jonathan Osthus, “It typically takes about 5 years for EAB to kill an ash tree and you don’t usually see any signs of infestation in the tree until it has already been infested for 3 years.”
KNOW THE SIGNS
MDA and the city of Mound are urging homeowners to inspect their own trees for damage, including cracks in the tree bark, a thinning canopy and woodpecker damage.
EAB larvae tunnel under the bark in order to feed on the nutrient-rich tissue of the inner bark, effectively destroying the tree’s circulatory system. This causes the bark to split open and reveal the distinct S-shaped larval galleries underneath. A thinning leaf canopy is also likely to be present because of this disruption in the tree’s ability to transport nutrients.
Woodpecker damage can also be a sign that EAB has made a tree its home because woodpeckers will seek out the larvae to eat.
Because EAB only feeds on the ash tree, identifying any ash trees on your property is the first step in treating the problem, whether through an insecticide or by having the tree removed, officials say.
The ash tree has opposite branching (the branches come off the trunk directly opposite one another), and the leaves are compound, each leaf comprised of multiple leaflets. The bark of younger ash trees is relatively smooth, while on older trees it has a tight, almost diamond-like, pattern to it.
TREATMENT OR REMOVAL?
The effectiveness of treatment is dependent on how advanced the infestation has become, which can usually be determined by ow much of its leaf canopy a tree has lost.
According to MDA, insecticides are most likely to be effective when applied before the tree has lost 30 percent of its canopy. MDA also notes that more than one treatment may be needed: “Insecticides only work while they are present in the tree, and products are generally labeled for one to two years of effectiveness. Treatment will need to be repeated to protect trees if EAB are still abundant enough in an area to cause significant injury when the effective period ends.”
But a tree that has lost half or more of its canopy is unlikely to respond to an insecticide treatment and should instead be removed, cautions MDA.
Residents should also be cautious about moving any firewood when there is a known or suspected EAB infestation. According to MDA, this is the primary means of spread to new areas.
MDA considers all ash trees native to Minnesota to be “highly susceptible” to EAB and estimates that the ash accounts for about 15 percent of all trees in the average community. The department estimates that EAB has killed “millions” of ash trees since it was first detected near Detroit in 2002.
More information on Emerald Ash Borer can be found on the websites for the Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
