A group of community members has raised $35,000 toward their goal of $200,000 for the Eli Hart Memorial Playground at Surfside Park. They hope to break ground on the playground Oct. 1, 2023.

“We’ve partnered with a playground company, Midwest Playscapes, which is based out of Savage, and they are willing to provide the playground at cost,” said Tiffany Beittler, one of the community members helping to lead the effort. “Playgrounds are expensive. If you want a nice playground with bells and whistles it can cost $500,000. Our plan is to raise $200,000 to $250,000 ourselves and ask the city for another $150,000 - $200,000.”

