A group of community members has raised $35,000 toward their goal of $200,000 for the Eli Hart Memorial Playground at Surfside Park. They hope to break ground on the playground Oct. 1, 2023.
“We’ve partnered with a playground company, Midwest Playscapes, which is based out of Savage, and they are willing to provide the playground at cost,” said Tiffany Beittler, one of the community members helping to lead the effort. “Playgrounds are expensive. If you want a nice playground with bells and whistles it can cost $500,000. Our plan is to raise $200,000 to $250,000 ourselves and ask the city for another $150,000 - $200,000.”
Along with Beittler, community members Jen Houghton and Ben Colianni are part of the team who are donating their time and skill sets to lead the playground effort. The city has already said that the playground can be named after Eli and given the group design authority.
“We are all local business owners and we all live in the Westonka School District,” said Beittler. “We didn’t know each other before, but we started talking on Facebook and we have become good friends now. We want to make the playground something that Eli would have loved, and something that anyone in the community can enjoy.”
Eli Hart, a 6-year-old student at Shirley Hills Elementary School in Mound, was found dead in late May in the trunk of a car driven by his mother, Julissa Thaler. Thaler is charged with murder in the case.
The group’s vision for the playground is that it will be inclusive and intergenerational. They want to make sure that it is ADA accessible with wheelchair accessible equipment, paths, and lots of benches. They also would like it to be environmentally friendly and include sensory play, as Eli had cochlear implants because of his hearing loss. And of course it will have Eli’s favorite — monkey bars.
So far the group has created a logo and marketing materials, set up a GoFundMe for the playground, raised money at Spirit of the Lakes, and sold t-shirts with profits going to the playground. They also had a booth at the Back Channel Brewing Artimer Market and received all the tips from the beer tent at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church’s Incredible Festival.
Hart’s seventh birthday would have been Dec. 17, so several local restaurants and businesses donated a percentage of sales to the playground including Back Channel Brewing, Carbone’s Pizza in Mound, Culver’s in Navarre, and Ooh La La Boutique in Excelsior. Community members gathered at Back Channel and sold Eli Hart Memorial Playground t-shirts to honor his memory as well.
The Mound Westonka Rotary Club also donated $10,000 for the playground at its Holiday Luncheon on Dec. 20.
“The members of the Rotary Club of Mound Westonka were deeply saddened when Eli Hart lost his very short life,” said Tom Venable, a member of the Rotary. “When we heard about the Eli Hart Memorial Playground project, we knew that we had to put our Club’s resources to work. We are happy to present a grant of $10,000 to the project from our coffers and are committed to working with other Rotary Clubs around the Lake Minnetonka area to raise even more. As part of our commitment to community service here, we hope this provides some level of comfort to Eli’s family and friends.”
The Eli Hart Memorial Playground recently became a 501(c)(3) organization, which means all donations will be tax deductible and the group can apply for grants. According to Beittler, the organization plans to apply for the Hennepin County Parks and Playgrounds Grant, among others.
“We believe this playground is going to be a healing thing for the community and a place for people to bring their families,” said Beittler. “Eli was a bright light and we want his light to shine on with something positive for him, his family, his classmates and teachers and our entire community.”
