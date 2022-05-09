For Unite for Earth Day 2022, Orono was back in-person with over 85 people participating in the annual event on Monday, April 25.
Girl and Boy Scout troops and dens, and families came to the Orono Nature Center and Pavilion between 2:30 and 8 p.m.
“We had people picking up trash, blowing and raking leaves, clearing debris from trails, moving mulch, spreading mulch on trails, clearing vines blocking trails, removing buckthorn, and more,” Unite for Earth Day organizer Melissa Stanfa-Brew said. “We appreciate the volunteer time from our arborists, naturalists, and grounds staff that supports this event.”
In addition to the clean-up event, the day saw 50 participants earn the Free Cabot Creamery “B the Change Patch.” Cabot Creamery provided the patches, as well as Vermont Seriously Sharp Cheddar Cheese Samples, stickers, temporary tattoos, and pencils. Seven Sundays provided their Real Berry Sunflower Cereal as a snack. All Seasons Wild Bird Store provided about 50 refurbished birdfeeders, seed, and an informational poster on Avian Flu. Rainbow Treecare has a super Arborist who volunteered his time, expertise, and labor for the event.
They also had many Girl Scouts complete the “Jane Goodall” patch segment of the “Because of Her” Patch Series.
This year, Orono and Westonka Scouts, volunteers, families, and friends were invited to complete this year’s program with and celebrate the 52nd Anniversary of Earth Day through “Unite for Earth Day 2022”. The theme was “Invest in Our Planet”.
“Thank you to everyone who participated and endured the cold weather we had,” Stanfa-Brew said.
