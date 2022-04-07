Earth Day is fast approaching and area groups are planning events around the annual holiday.
The annual Unite for Earth Day in Orono is scheduled for Monday, April 25. This event is hosted by the Orono and Westonka Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts at the Orono Nature Center and Learning Pavilion, at 685 Old Crystal Bay Rd N, Long Lake. Participants arrive and leave based on their availability with school, clubs, sports, work, etc. Most people stay for about three hours. All scouts, friends, and families are welcome.
According to event organizer, Mellissa Stanfa-Brew, Unite for Earth Day is an annual education and conservation event to unite Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts (including Scouts BSA, Cub Scouts, Venturers, and Explorers) from the Orono and Westonka area to work together in their community for Earth Day.
The program this year will have education stations to earn the “B the Change” patch from Cabot Creamery.
“The goals for this program are to help groups understand how they can make positive changes in their communities, just as B Corps have a positive impact in the communities they serve,” Stanfa-Brew said. “The Patch Program is inspired by the famous Gandhi quote, ‘Be the change that you wish to see in the world.’ It encourages groups to Be the Change by trying to B Helpful, B Involved, B Informed, B Inspired, or to ‘B’ anything that motivates you. The hope is that it encourages Scouts to become involved and have fun as they complete the patch program. Cabot staff has confirmed that they will send 100 free patches plus goodies to give out. If we have more registered and there is time, they will increase their donation. Otherwise, if we have more attend, they will send me more patches after the event.”
Stanfa-Brew also noted that various activities/areas will be set up to for conservation cleanup.
“We are working with Orono Schools staff to plan the priorities of work and activities available,” she said. “We will have the Wood Weed Wrenches again for the popular activity of pulling buckthorn.”
Attendees may bring any particular tools for the group to use. Work gloves are recommended along with appropriate attire and any other safety equipment you think you need. There will be an expert arborist on-site from Rainbow Trees for guidance.
To participate in the event you can register as a group, family, or individual at https://uniteforearthday.wixsite.com/home. Sign up so they can know how many patches/goodies they should have and also to get a feel for how many people will be onsite at a time. If you would like to plan on a timeframe and activity/area for your unit to do conservation as a group at the Orono Nature Center, please comment when registering.
Walk for Water
The Long Lake Waters Association is hosting an Earth Day Walk for Water Event on Saturday, April 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Summit Park at Long Lake.
Anyone interested in the event should meet at Summit Park, 455 E. Long Lake Rd., on Long Lake on Saturday, April 23 to walk with friends for water in celebration of the unique watershed.
To RSVP or to learn more about the event, go to the LLWA website at www.longlakewaters.org.
