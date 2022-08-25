It was like a match made in heaven.
The city of Maple Plain wanted to update both Veterans Memorial and Rainbow Park and Denny Dzubay needed a project to complete so he could become on Eagle Scout.
Dzubay, a Plymouth resident and senior at West Lutheran High School, and his Scout troop worked with the city of Maple Plain and city administrator Clarissa Handler on a project previously, and the two decided the partnership would be great for an Eagle Scout project.
“Around February, I had started to look around for ideas for my Eagle Scout project, when I was contacted by Clarissa, who works for the city of Maple Plain,” Dzubay said. “I had gotten in contact with her a few months prior while I was our troop’s Senior Patrol Leader, and we had done a troop service project for the city with her. She asked if anyone in the troop was interested in doing an Eagle Scout project, and I said that, funny enough, I was. So she pitched me a few projects, but the one that really stuck out to me was renovating the picnic tables at Veterans Memorial Park and Rainbow Park. I had always wanted to do a project that helped veterans, as well as a project that involved construction of some kind, so I picked that project.”
Dzubay went to work making plans for the project and eventually came up with a plan that the city of Maple Plain approved and authorized $700 for to help fund the project.
“The process of the project actually changed three different times,” Dzubay said. “In my first proposal, I actually took out Rainbow Park, as I thought that the project would be too big, but that proposal was rejected by my Scoutmaster for being too small. I then tried to add two concrete pads with benches as well as renovating Veterans Park, but that project was rejected for being too big. That brought me right back to the beginning of the process with renovating Veterans Park and Rainbow Park, which is what I finally did my project on. This also turned out to be the best option, as I was able to get the city to fund a majority of the project.”
With the approval, Dzubay went to work on the project and got help from family and friends in converting previously 12-foot long picnic tables into six-foot long picnic tables, introducing an eight-foot long accessible picnic table, sanding and smoothing picnic table edges, and applying wood sealant to the picnic table boards.
“I consulted a family friend who works in woodworking, and he helped me come up with the process for the project,” Dzubay aid. “First, we disassembled the tables, which were then planed using a hand planer. The 12 foot tables were cut in half, the edges were sanded, and new holes were drilled. We then reassembled the tables and then painted them with sealant. We also made a handicap table for Veterans Park. There are some other minor details, but that is an overview of the process.”
Dzubay said with the help of 11 volunteers that worked 219 combined service hours, the whole project took four days with Veteran’s Memorial Park taking two days, Rainbow Park one day and the last day was used to check the quality of each park and doing final adjustments.
With that, the project was completed in June and Dzubay submitted the project to become an Eagle Scout.
“I completed my project on the ninth of June this year, and got all the paperwork done for my Eagle Scout done by the end of the month,” he said. “On Aug. 11, I did my final Board of Review for the rank of Eagle Scout, and I am now an Eagle Scout.”
