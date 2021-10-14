Grandview students now have an outdoor classroom next to Dutch Lake, thanks to the efforts of MWHS sophomore Andrew Woo who took on the project as part of his Eagle Scout requirements.
Wood, a member of Boy Scout Troop 571 of Mound, talked to a couple of churches and schools in the area before making a final decision on his project.
After talking to principal Christy Zachow at Grandview Middle School, Wood decided to build an outdoor classroom for his Eagle Scout project.
“I was a student at Grandview a couple of years ago and I would have liked to have had more outdoor class opportunities,” said Wood. COVID restrictions and mask requirements were just underway when Wood approached Zachow. “It seemed like a really good idea to have an outdoor classroom where kids didn’t need to wear a mask.”
Wood worked with Zachow to determine what was needed for the project. She connected him with the district’s ground crew so they could prepare the area for construction. Wood was impressed by a member of the grounds crew, who did an “awesome” job of explaining how to use a 3-4-5 right triangle to make sure his classroom area was square.
“I used something I learned in middle school in a real world problem,” said Wood. “I never thought I’d use that outside of school!”
Wood enlisted the help of his dad and scoutmaster, Mike Wood, as well as several members of his troop and their parents, to plan and complete the project.
“The Eagle Scout project is about planning and leading others in a service project,” said Mike Wood. “Often that leadership is more difficult than doing the work yourself.”
Andrew said his favorite part of the project was seeing it all come together at the end. “After several weeks of planning and building benches, it was amazing to see all the pieces come together to make the classroom that Mrs. Zachow and I talked about months before.”
Andrew thanked all of the “amazing” people from his Scout troop who helped with the different phases of his project, including his family. While his dad, Mike, leads the boys’ troop, Andrew’s mom, Michelle, is the Scoutmaster for Troops for Girls, also Troop 571. Both troops are chartered by Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and together have a combined 25 members. In addition, Andrew’s sister, Jennifer, was a member of Troop 571’s inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts.
“As a Scout leader I’d also like to thank all those who helped make this project a success,” said Scoutmaster Wood. “Thank you to the Scouts and parents who helped with the hands-on building and installation, as well as the Westonka Foundation and Grandview PTO for helping fund this new learning space.”
Zachow said the timing on the completion of the classroom was ideal. “The weather is perfect and staff jump on any chance they have to hold class outside so kids can have a break from masks and screens and just get outside and enjoy nature,” she said. “Our kids really love it and request going outside whenever it works for class.”
Zachow was grateful to the Westonka Foundation and Grandview PTO for helping to fund the project, and especially grateful for Andrew’s efforts, along with his family and other Scout members. “They worked so hard and it turned out great!”
In addition to Scouting, Wood is involved with the high school band and an active member of the First Robotics team.
