Don’t let the cold weather keep you inside - get outside and enjoy the Minnesota weather.
One opportunity to get out and enjoy the cold Minnesota weather is to dust off your golf clubs and help support the community by participating in the Orono Lions Club’s 35th Snowball Open on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Birch’s on the Lake. All proceeds benefit local Lions projects.
The annual event returns this year after taking a COVID-19 induced break in 2021. It was the first year the event wasn’t held in 34 years.
But it’s now back for year 35 and the Orono Lions Club is hoping to top the huge success the event had in 2020.
In 2020, the Snowball Open hosted 580 golfers and nearly 700 people attended the event in Long Lake.
“We would like to thank all of you who came and enjoyed our annual Snowball Open event,” Orono Lions president Bradley Hansen said. “All the money raised will go back to the community in many forms to benefit the needy. Special thanks to all the registration sponsors who had donated and the tee box sponsors who worked a hole. Without you the attendee’s would not have had so much fun. Thanks again. A big thanks to the city of Long Lake and Orono Public Works who helped out with the Christmas trees and snow plowing.”
The event starts off with brunch at Birch’s on the Lake at 9 a.m., with tee times starting at 10 a.m. and going until 2 p.m.
In addition to the golf, there will be food and drinks via hole sponsors, prizes, live music at Birch’s, and a DJ on the ice.
Registration is available at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $25 at the gate on the day of the event.
If you own a local business or know of a local business that would like to be a sponsor, please email scottstabeck@edinarealty.com or call 612-747-5863.
“Hopefully we can count on your support and see you for the next Snowball Open,” Hansen said. “We pride ourselves in serving the local community for quite some time. The variety of members, young or young at heart, has given back to the community hours upon hours of their valuable time. We give thanks to our dedicated members and we give thanks to our generous sponsors in the opportunity to serve the local community.”
Hansen said the Orono Lions Club is accepting all donations and if you wish to donate to the Orono Lions, to contact any member or him at 612-965-0153.
