In Orono, residents have already gone through it. In Long Lake, residents should be prepared for it.
What are we talking about?
Water rate changes in the two neighboring cities.
In Orono, the city raised the water rates in 2020 and 2021- but not in 2022 - according to a recent release from the city.
However, that didn’t stop Orono residents from seeing a big jump in water bills in 2022.
The reason for the higher than expected bills? Orono says its because of the drought.
In the same release the city stated that “As a consequence of this drought, demand has increased dramatically on the city’s water system. For example, the annual average of gallons billed for the period of 2017 through October of this year was 105,000,000 gallons. In 2022, we are estimating that the total amount billed will be 148,000,000 gallons. This is an increase of 41 percent over the five-year average, and an incredible 86 percent higher than in 2020, when the gallons billed were 79,500,000. This large increase in usage has resulted in steep increases in some costumers’ bills. The increase in customers’ water bills has generated an increase in customer contacts about increasing water rates.
“However, there was no increase in water rates for 2022. The higher than normal water bills are strictly the result of usage with a primary factor being increased irrigation during the drought.”
Orono said the reason it needed to raise the rates in 2019 and 2020 was because the city had a goal of returning the programs to a stable financial condition and to fully fund future capital needs.
“As a result of these increases, there was no increase in 2022 and future rate increases are projected to be in the sustainable 2 percent to 3 percent range without the need for special assessments or bonding,” the release said.
To read more about the Orono water rates, check out the city website at www.ci.orono.mn.us.
In neighboring Long Lake, leaders are currently discussing water rates and - in all likelihood - the need to raise the water rates to keep the funds from running a deficit.
The Long Lake city council had a long discussion about water rates at its Tuesday, Nov. 15 council meeting.
At the meeting, city administrator Scott Weske proposed changing from quarterly to monthly billing, with the benefits of that change including being easier for residents to budget, allowing earlier detection of leaks and lessening the impact of future rates increases.
The council and Weske went over the proposed rate increases, but the council was not satisfied with the numbers and decided to table the discussion and ask city staff to nail down more complete numbers on the rate increases.
“I’m all for monthly [billing] instead of quarterly and I’m all for an increase, but I need to understand how much of an increase,” council member Gina Joyce said.
Another reason behind the need for a water rate increase in Long Lake is that the sewer and water funds are expected to run a deficit in the 2023.
Weske told the council that the sewer fund is expected to lose $75,000 in 2023; while the water fund is expected to lose $1,700 in 2023 without the rate increases.
“We’ve gone through the numbers and right now, we aren’t paying our bills,” council member Mike Feldman said. “We know we have an issue. We have inherited an unsustainable situation and we have to fix it. We aren’t trying to sneak something by. Changing from quarterly to monthly might be confusing. Utlilities aren’t going to be a profit center but they need to pay for themselves.”
The Long Lake council will address water rates again before the new year.
