Halloween is approaching and there are a lot of planned activities for you and your family to enjoy. Here is a list of some of the planned events in the area.
West Hennepin Chamber Truck and Treat event
The West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce annual Truck and Treat event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot of Iron Exchange/Forkless from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be food trucks, trunk-N-Treat, family fun and a bouncy house sponsored by American Family, Anne Rothstein Agency and MJT and Associates.
The food trucks will offer a variety of lunch options and Iron Exchange and Forkless will offer specials.
You can purchase tickets to win a wide variety of baskets from local businesses, and don’t forget to wear your costume!
Long Lake
Don’t Miss the Long Lake Fire Department Slow Burn Brigade’s ‘Passport to Haunt’ Trick or Treating Event and Halloween Party.
Stop by Gopher Ace in Long Lake starting Friday, Oct. 21 to pick up a passport for trick or treating to local businesses in Long Lake on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 to 11 a.m., and after trick or treating, bring your passport to Fire Station 1 (340 Willow Drive) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get a reward and join the Halloween party. The Slow Burn Brigade will be selling hot dogs and brats. There will be pumpkin painting, dancing, a haunted fire truck, maze, and bouncy house.
Minnetonka Beach
The Minnetonka Beach Halloween Party for all ages and Spooky Walk for kids will be Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Half Moon Park. The schedule is a DJ with music, games and dancing from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., spooky walk featuring trick or treating for the littles, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., dog costume contest at 3:45 p.m. and pizza served at 4 p.m. Bring your costumed kids, grandkids and dogs.
Back Channel Brewing Trunk and Treat event
The 2022 Back Channel Brewing Trunk or Treat will be Saturday, Oct. 30, at 4787 Shoreline Dr., in Spring Park in the east and north/street side lot – every other parking spot will be a “trunk” spot *30 in total from 1 to 4 p.m. Back Channel is open for business from 12 to 10 p.m.
Children “trick or treat” by going from car trunk to car trunk rather than going door-to-door at houses. This is a community-oriented event for the kids. It is a priority to make this event safe and fun for everyone!
The food truck Parlour (burgers) along with a kids menu item available and Bad Rooster. This year’s event will allow adults 21 years and older will be allowed to drink in the parking lot during the event. There will be beer bar stationed at the beginning of the route
All kids must be accompanied by an adult and well-behaved dogs are welcome, must be leashed, and costumes encouraged.
Start at Back Channel Tent (East side), follow footsteps on ground and end by big BCB sign
This event will take place rain, snow or shine so plan to dress warm.
Other events taking place during the trunk and treat: Monster Mash music and speakers facing the lot during the event, games at front turf (after last trunk) from sponsor (State Farm Insurance), family photo op/Photo Booth next to building with backdrop from sponsor (The Beitlers, MN My Home Real Estate Group), Tracie Bea Photographie taking candid’s throughout event. https://www.traciebeaphotographie.com
There will be a charitable component with three trunks will be located at the beginning of the route from J & J Lovelace Foundation – warm weather gear (blankets, coats, socks), Westonka Food Shelf – Non-perishable items, and WeCAN – Household cleaning supplies.
Church of St. George Day of the Dead dinner
El Dia de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead), a Mexican celebration, is a day to celebrate, remember and prepare special foods in honor of our loved ones who have passed away. Please join the Latino community of the Church of St. George in celebrating the Day of the Dead with an evening of fabulous food and entertainment, including performances by our children’s dance group, Alma Folklorica. There is a also a raffle with great prizes. Please invite your friends and neighbors for a night of fun and authentic food. The Day of the Dead dinner will be Saturday, Oct. 29 at 5 p.m., at Church of St. George, 133 N Brown Rd., in Long Lake. The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for children.
