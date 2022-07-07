The next time you pass by Phelps Bay or Pelican Point in Mound you may find yourself doing a double take. Yes, that was a dog you saw riding the waves on a paddleboard.
Not alone, of course, but with the help of Sara Spevacek of Adventure is Barking, a dog training business based in Mound. “Our focus is not just on the traditional training and behavior work, but on adventure,” she said. “Offering opportunities for people and their dogs, once trained, to do things together is what we do.”
Ever since Spevacek posted pictures of herself and her dogs paddleboarding in Lake Minnetonka on her website, people have been asking for lessons on how to do it. “To be honest, it’s not as hard as people think it’s going to be,” she said.
Want to get a free lesson? Spevacek will be making an appearance at this year’s Dog Days Westonka. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the event is returning to Mound on Saturday, Aug. 13. It will be held from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Surfside Park and Beach, located at 2670 Commerce Boulevard in Mound. Dog Days Westonka’s previous location was along Auditor Road.
In addition to paddleboarding, which is a new attraction for the festival, several pet-themed activities are making their return. The day of fun gets underway at 9 a.m. with the Blessing of the Animals performed by Pastor Jim Beard from Bethel Methodist Church of Mound.
Also planned is a Pet Parade, a Cutest Puppy Contest and Splash for Cash. According to festival founder Jackie Piepkorn from Westonka Animal Hospital and Lake Minnetonka Pet Wellness Center, Splash for Cash is one of the festival’s most popular events.
“We have $300 up for grabs in prize money, the majority of which goes to the dog that jumps the furthest off the dock into Lake Minnetonka,” she said.
Splash for Cash has been part of the festival since 2015. Event planning committee member Brooks Chandler of Canvasback Inc. came up with the idea of incorporating it after observing a similar event at Game Fair, a huge sportsman fair in Ramsey, Minnesota.
“I thought ‘Oh gosh! This would be perfect for Dog Days in Mound.’ I told Jackie about it and she got excited, so we pulled it together and it was a hit! It has really taken off since that first event, and people love watching their dogs have so much fun doing it!” said Chandler.
Here’s how it works. Starting around 9:30 in the morning jumping will open. Each run down the dock and jump this year will be $2 per jump. There is a thrower at the end of the dock to entice the dogs with a favorite fetch toy.
“They can jump as often as they want up until 1:30 p.m. At that point, I will announce the names of the ten dogs that have jumped the farthest, and they will be invited to come back for the Final jump off,” said Chandler.
The top three finishers in the championship round win cash prizes for their owners. First place wins $125, second place wins $75 and third place wins $50.
“We will also have two $25 prizes. They may go to the 4th and 5th place finishers, or maybe to the dog that jumped the highest or the dog that made people laugh the hardest. We’ll see how it goes,” said Chandler.
It is hoped the event will be so successful that in addition to offering a fun activity for pets and their people, it will be a good fundraiser as well. All of the cash collected is being put towards the cost of putting on the event.
Canvasback, Inc., a local company that makes custom cargo liners, bumper flaps, seat covers, and other protective accessories for vehicles, is donating the prize money.
In addition to all the fun activities, there will also be food trucks and vendors on site. Music will be provided by The Abiders, a Twin Cities-based band that plays the blues, country and folk songs.
Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring along pet food that will later be donated to the local food shelf. Cash donations are appreciated as well, and can be dropped into the collection bin that will be set-up at the main check-in table.
Dog Days Westonka is put on by Westonka Community and Commerce (WCC), a local nonprofit organization, and is run by all volunteers. All proceeds go towards covering the costs of the event and keeping it going, as well as pet projects and programs serving the community.
More information can be found on the website: Westonkacc.com/dog-days-westonka
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.