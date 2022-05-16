Dog Days in Mound is making a triumphant return in 2022.
After having to cancel the event the past few summers because of COVID-19, the annual event is returning to Mound.
“We are very excited to have Dog Days back,” Dr. Jackie Piepkorn, from Westonka Animal Hospital and Lake Minnetonka Pet Wellness Center, said. “People need a reason to get out and get together and feel like a community again. It’s been long and people have felt shut in and the dogs could use some socialization also.”
Dog Days will take place this year in a new location, Surfside Park and Beach, located at 2670 Commerce Boulevard, in Mound. It was held at Auditors Road in Mound previously.
The 2022 event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with many fun and exciting events planned for pets and their owners.
“Dog Days is just a day to explore some different things you can do with your dog,” Piepkorn said. “Everyone is welcome and it is a lot fun.”
The return of Dog Days will begin at 9 a.m. with The Blessing of the Animals, which will be performed by Pastor Jim Beard from Bethel Methodist Church of Mound.
Then there will be a parade featuring pets and their people—many in costume—that will end at the Pet Expo, where pet-themed products will be on display and for sale.
“This is a good opportunity to see different breeds of dogs,” Piepkorn said.
The event will also feature a cutest puppy contest and paddleboard demonstrations in Lake Minnetonka by dog trainer Sara Spevacek of Adventure is Barking. In addition, the always popular Splash for Cash long jump event will make a comeback. Jumps are $2 each to keep the event going, and cash prizes are offered for the top five finishers. The event sponsor is Brooks Chandler of Canvasback Interior Vehicle Protection.
Music will be provided by The Abiders, a Twin Cities-based band that plays the blues, country and some folksy stuff too.
Admission is free, but attendees are asked to bring along pet food that will be donated to the local food shelf. Cash donations would be appreciated too, and can be dropped into the collection bin that will be set up at the main check-in table.
“We always had it in the back of our mind to bring it back,” Piepkorn said. “The enthusiasm and support from the community has been quite high. People ask me all the time if we are going to have Dog Days again.”
As with any event, help is needed and Dog Days is looking for volunteers, sponsors and vendors to make it the best event possible.
“We really need volunteers,” Piepkorn said. “We are so excited to bring the festival back this year, and at this time are in need of both sponsors and volunteers to make it happen.”
If you would like to volunteer, become a sponsor or have a vendor booth at Dog Days send an email to dogdayswestonka@gmail.com.
Dog Days Westonka is put on by the nonprofit organization Westonka Community and Commerce, and is run by all volunteers. Proceeds will go towards keeping the event going, as well as pet projects and programs serving the community, such as maintaining the dog waste stations set up along the Dakota Trail.
More information can be found on the website, Westonkacc.com/DogDaysWestonka.
