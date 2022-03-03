As the COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop across the country, state and county level, area school districts continue to adapt their mitigation efforts.
Last week, the Orono school district dropped mask requirements in all its school buildings. The Westonka School District does not currently require masks in any of its school buildings.
According to Kelly Mattson, Westonka District Nurse, three of their schools experienced periods of required masking during the omicron variant surge, but none of Westonka schools have required masks since the first week of February.
This week, with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, both the Orono and Westonka School Districts are no longer requiring masks when using district transportation services.
Orono Superintendent Dr. Kristine Flesher notified Orono school district families of the change via email.
“We are writing today with an update regarding the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that lifts the requirement for students and staff to wear face masks on district-provided transportation,” Flesher wrote. “This shift in guidance pertains to regions with a low or medium COVID-19 community transmission level. Per the CDC website, the Hennepin County and regional case rates currently fall in the medium transmission range. Therefore, beginning Monday, Feb. 28, Orono Schools will no longer require students and adults to wear face coverings when riding a school bus, van or other district transportation. Students and staff may choose to wear a face covering at any time and we will respect an individuals’ need to wear a mask to protect themselves and their families. Students and staff with COVID-19 symptoms, a positive test, or returning from quarantine/isolation are required to continue to wear a face covering per the district’s isolation and quarantine guidelines.”
The Westonka school district also followed the CDC recommendations and is longer requiring masks on district-provided transportation.
“On February 25, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced an update to its face covering requirement for public transportation. The CDC no longer requires masks/face coverings to be worn on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems. With the lifting of the federal mandate, face coverings are optional on Westonka school buses and district vehicles as of Monday, Feb. 28,” a district statement read.
As for Minnesota State High School League-sponsored activities, the Minnesota State High School League will determine face covering/mask guidance for activities, both districts confirmed.
Orono continues to modify its COVID-19 mitigation efforts with masks being recommended but not required.Students in grades K-5 have returned to the cafeteria for meals, and breakfast has resumed in the Orono Middle School cafeteria. Elementary buildings will continue eliminating classroom cohorting, and allowing volunteers and visitors back to buildings as COVID-19 declines in the school and community.
Both Orono and Westonka offer free at-home COVID test kits for all students.
Both districts remind students, staff and the community that COVID cases can and are fluid and that things can change quickly.
“We understand that the situation with COVID-19 is fluid, and Westonka’s COVID-19 policies could change at any time based on further state or federal direction, or in response to rising cases in our schools or community. Health and safety-related decisions will be made in consultation with the Minnesota Department of Health,” a statement on the Westonka School District website read.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.