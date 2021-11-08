Recently, the Orono School District sent out an email to the community stating that they are not affiliated with three planned town hall meetings at Orono City Hall.
In the email, the district said “in the last three days, the district has received numerous questions from parents and residents regarding a postcard mailing to our community announcing three town hall meetings at Orono City Hall. This postcard is not from the Orono School District, despite the use of the district’s name. Please know that the Orono School Board and administration have no involvement in these meetings.”
The email continued with the district reminding the community that the school board started to hold Listening Sessions before each meeting on Monday, Oct. 25.
“Public engagement is welcome and remains a hallmark of the school board-community relationship in Orono Schools,” the email stated. “We invite community members to learn more about the school board listening sessions that commenced on Oct. 25, 2021. The listening sessions have replaced the community comments period during regular board meetings. Listening sessions provide an avenue for community members to share their voice with the school noard in person. This is a common practice among Minnesota school districts and works well to welcome all perspectives.”
The next listening session will be held on Monday, Nov. 8. The Google form to request a speaking slot will open on Friday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m.
Additional information about listening sessions and school board meeting access can be found on the Orono School Board website. Community members are also invited to email a board member at any time to share their comments or concerns. Board members’ contact information is available at www.orono.k12.mn.us/school-board.
