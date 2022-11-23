Voters gave overwhelming approval to the Orono School District to continue with its technology levy at the ballot box on Nov. 8.
Voters in Independent School District 278 approved the renewal of the technology levy at last week’s election with 4,732 votes for and 2,297 votes against. That computes to 67 percent of the voters voted in favor of the question. All seven of the district’s precincts voted for approval of the tech levy, with the two Orono precincts voting in favor of the levy 2,071 to 792.
“I would like to express our deepest gratitude to our resident voters that overwhelming approved our tech levy renewal,” Orono Superintendent Dr. Kristine Flesher said. “I speak on behalf of our entire organization when I thank our community for the support and partnership.”
The district said the renewal will extend approximately $1.2 million in annual funding for the next 10 years to support technology needs for students, staff and families in these areas: Classroom learning and support that will provide technology tools and teacher training to support excellence in teaching and learning; reliable access throughout the district for regularly maintained and updated networks, systems, and software to support classroom teaching and learning and district operations; and campus security and technical support to provide a secure internet environment, campus security, visitor management systems and technology support staff.
The technology levy was originally approved by voters in 2002 and was first renewed in 2011 before getting renewed in this past election.
“Passage of the levy ensures a predictable funding stream for our technology needs for the next 10 years,” Flesher said. “Our teachers, students and families rely on our technology systems both in the classroom and at home to support student learning.”
In addition to approving the technology levy, voters elected Wendy Lundsgaard, Sarah Borchers, and Todd Madsen to the Orono school noard. Lundsgaard received the most votes with 3,249 followed by Borchers with 3,101 and Madsen with 2,853. There were four other candidates on the ballot with Brady Haislet receiving 2,682 votes, Melinda Ringenier with 2,677 votes, Dan Achtor with 2,413 votes, and Timothy Usset with 678 votes. There were 31 write-in votes.
The Orono school board passed a three resolutions at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 14 canvassing the results of the special election, regular election and authorizing the issuance of certificates of election and directs the school district clerk to perform other election related duties.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.