Voters gave overwhelming approval to the Orono School District to continue with its technology levy at the ballot box on Nov. 8.

Voters in Independent School District 278 approved the renewal of the technology levy at last week’s election with 4,732 votes for and 2,297 votes against. That computes to 67 percent of the voters voted in favor of the question. All seven of the district’s precincts voted for approval of the tech levy, with the two Orono precincts voting in favor of the levy 2,071 to 792.

