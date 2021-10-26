The Diamond Lake Regional Trail route through Orono received approval from the Orono City Council at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 11.
Stephen Shurson, a Three Rivers Park District landscape architect and project manager for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail project, updated the council on the proposed Diamond Lake Regional Trail that would run from the city of Dayton in the north down to Wayzata in the south, going through seven different communities along the way.
“This is a master plan project, not an imminent construction project,” Shurson told the council. “We are looking to finish this master plan early next year and this will be used as a long term planning document as we work with the seven different cities that the trail goes through.”
The proposed route through Orono would connect the Luce Line Trail to Wayzata along Ferndale Avenue. The council unanimously approved the proposed route.
“Our proposal would be to in essence to re-deck the bridge over Highway 12, making the pathway eight to 12-feet wide and continue with the paved trail down the east side of Ferndale and connect to the Luce Line,” Shurson said.
The route for the Diamond Lake Regional Trail has taken many different variations as each city approved or rejected plans offered by the Three Rivers Park District.
The most recent change came after the city of Long Lake rejected the proposed trail going through Long Lake at its council meeting on Sept. 7.
With Long Lake rejecting the trail proposal, Three Rivers Park District went back to the drawing board and came up with new routes for the trail.
“The concept of one continuous long trail, the Diamond Lake Regional Trail, all the way through is no longer an option,” Shurson said. “But the good news is we still have connectivity There still is a regional trail system all the way through this entire area. What we would likely do, is the actual Diamond Lake Regional Trail would end in Baker and the section in Wayzata and eastern Orono would not be named Diamond Lake Regional Trail that would likely be an extension of the Dakota rail to connect to the Luce Line.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.