The Mound City Council spent the majority of its time at its Feb. 22 meeting fielding questions and comments from community members who oppose a proposed apartment complex near Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church (OLL). Among other things, residents expressed concerns about road access, traffic congestion, parking and the size of the complex.
The Northland Mound project is a proposed 104-unit apartment building to be located on a property generally southwest of the intersection of Commerce Boulevard and the Dakota Rail Regional Trail on the shoreland of Lake Langdon. In addition to 14 privately held properties which were part of the Kennedy’s Subdivision of Lot 56, Lynwold Park, Lake Minnetonka, the project applicant is proposing to acquire three parcels from the city of Mound and to vacate a platted, but never constructed right-of-way called Juniper Road.
The Mound Planning Commission voted to amend the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan and rezone the property in question from residential to mixed use at its Nov. 6 meeting and held a public hearing about the project on Jan. 4. The project was first presented to the Mound City Council for approval on Feb. 8 for a public hearing, but it was tabled in order to provide time for the applicant, Northland Real Estate Group, to work with adjacent property owners regarding traffic circulation and to evaluate whether the project could be modified to have fewer units.
One of the main concerns residents expressed is that the city has not allowed for sufficient public comment regarding the project. Mayor Ray Salazar explained that residents can always come to the podium to express their opinions or send emails to the council.
Residents also shared their worries about how the building will be accessed, as well as their fears that the amount of traffic will increase and that those who live in the apartment complex will use the church as overflow parking and as a thoroughfare. In addition, Councilmember Paula Larson said she believes that there needs to be more transparency in the process for when developers come to town.
Currently, there is a private easement agreement between the property owners and OLL who have been granted the right to cross and have access into the area behind Commerce Blvd. At the Feb. 8 meeting, the council heard from City Planner Rita Trapp about a study done in 2016 which showed minimal impact in the amount of traffic and that there are 127 planned parking spaces for the project.
In the past, there have been several projects that have been proposed for the lakeside property, but none of them made it to the approval stage. Councilmember Sherri Pugh noted that Mound is a small town and there are not a lot of development sites left.
The next step in the process will be for the developer, Brian Farrell, to meet with Father Peter Richards and John Biglow from OLL and the owner of another nearby building owned by Paddle North on March 2 to discuss a traffic plan.
If no formal extension is received from the developer, the council must make its decision on whether or not to approve the project by March 31.
In other news, the council voted to approve bids for the watermain replacement on Lynwood Boulevard from Birch Lane to Southview Lane, which is budgeted for $615,000. The council also voted to approve bids for the replacement of the lift station on the west end of Island View Drive and associated force-main that runs through the right of way up to the intersection of Drummond Road and Roxbury Lane, which is budgeted at $570,000.
