Starting Monday, Nov. 8, the County Road 92 north leg and Valley Road connections at Highway 12 will be closed for the County Road 92 safety improvements project.
The north leg closure will remain in place until crews complete major construction activities in late 2022. The Valley Road connection will permanently close as planned.
During the closure, all local and through traffic on County Road 92 will need to use the detour taking: Highway 12-County Road 90-County Road 11.
Using the signed detour will keep drivers from experiencing additional delays and it will help local streets stay safe for the individuals and families who live and play in the area. People walking, biking and rolling will need to use the detour route or other alternative routes outside of the construction zones.
Highway 12 and the south leg of the County Road 92 intersection will remain open.
People driving on Highway 12 can expect some lane shifts and narrowed lanes through the construction area, as there will be a lot of work happening along the shoulders and near the road.
There will also be times when we will be working overnight and have large vehicles on Highway 12 and County Road 92 bringing in materials and equipment on-site.
For your safety and the safety of our crews, please exercise caution and slow down as you travel through the area.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.