The Westonka School Board heard the results of an updated demographic study at its meeting July 11 that it authorized in February.

Facilities and financial considerations were the drivers for the study as the board looks to review the district’s space needs and its budget. The results of the study showed that, while Westonka is likely to see a slight decrease in enrollment over the next five years due to larger graduating classes and smaller existing student populations in lower grades, there will be a slight increase in enrollment in the long term.

