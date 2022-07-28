The Westonka School Board heard the results of an updated demographic study at its meeting July 11 that it authorized in February.
Facilities and financial considerations were the drivers for the study as the board looks to review the district’s space needs and its budget. The results of the study showed that, while Westonka is likely to see a slight decrease in enrollment over the next five years due to larger graduating classes and smaller existing student populations in lower grades, there will be a slight increase in enrollment in the long term.
Demographer Hazel Reinhardt shared that many factors are affecting demographics today, including low fertility, less mobility, an aging population, slowing immigration from abroad, and the pandemic. The number of births overall in the United States and Minnesota is decreasing, and there is a consensus among demographers that the pandemic and rising interest rates will result in lower births for several years.
In addition, fewer than 10 percent of the U.S. population moved in the last year. That number has been decreasing since the end of World War II when around 20 percent of people moved each year. The U.S. is also dealing with an aging population, which means that a smaller percentage of households have children. There is a trend toward more apartments and townhomes and fewer single family detached units, which traditionally have had the highest yield of school-age children.
Immigration from abroad has slowed as well due to the pandemic. Overall, Minnesota is seeing a pattern of net out migration, meaning that more people are leaving the state every year than coming to it, particularly young adults and those over the age of 55.
Meanwhile, the pandemic had a greater impact on elementary schools than middle schools and high schools. According to Reinhardt, the pandemic had a minimal effect on Westonka enrollment in the 2020-2021 school year, but it did affect enrollment for the 2021-2022 year as students shifted to other education options.
Open enrollment has been the name of the game for Westonka, Reinhardt reported, as a large proportion of the residents of the area are not in the district where they send their kids to school. In 2020, 21 percent of Westonka residents sent their kids elsewhere, while 16 percent of non-residents chose to open-enroll their students in the Westonka district. This is likely a function of the geography of the district (as there is a complex road system due to the lake) and a more affluent population, she explained.
Over the last 10 years, Westonka’s enrollment increased by 169 students, or 7.7 percent, somewhere in the middle of the districts in the west metro area. Fast-growing districts saw growth of 16-17 percent, while smaller-growing districts experienced growth of 3-4 percent. During that time period, Westonka’s school-aged population increased by 265 students or 9.4 percent; however, Westonka only captured 20 percent of that increase. This suggests that Westonka’s ability to attract non-residents kept enrollment up.
According to Reinhardt, the components of enrollment change that demographers look to make projections include the natural increase/decrease rate, which measures the difference between the fall kindergarten class and the previous year’s senior class, and net migration rate, or the number of students moving into the district.
In the next 10 years, Reinhardt projects Westonka enrollment to slightly increase from 2,373 students in the 2021-2022 school year to 2,379-2,454 students in the 2031-2032 school year. She did caution that initially enrollment will dip due to smaller kindergarten class sizes over the past few years. As a result, Reinhardt pointed out that the board needs to be prepared for high school enrollment to decline in the next five years as smaller class sizes come through the system.
Reinhart also noted that Westonka outperformed the projections of the last demographic study that was done. She indicated that the district’s greatest opportunity for the numbers to be greater than the projections are if incoming kindergarten classes are a little larger or more non-residents flow in.
In other news, the board voted to approve closing grade five to open enrollment in order to balance staffing needs, despite the results of the demographic report. The board also approved closing open enrollment for Westonka’s Transition Plus Program, a special education program designed for students with disabilities who are between the ages of 18 and 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.